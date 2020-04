ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 61-year-old woman died after drowning at an Arlington residence, police said.

At 12:18 p.m. On April 9, officers responded to a death investigation in the 7000 block of Russell Curry Road.

When they arrived, investigators determined that the victim drowned after falling asleep in a hot tub. They said there is no indication of foul play.

His identity has not been revealed at this time.