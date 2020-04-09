50 Cent's son Marquise applauds after father says he would pick 6ix9ine over him

Instagram

Although he has not been in contact with the rapper & # 39; FEFE & # 39; since his early release in prison, the co-creator of & # 39; Power & # 39; says the New York artist is 'better than' her eldest son separated.

50 cents apparently he has not opened the door to the forgiveness of his son Marquise. The rapper / actor, who has been separated from his oldest son for years, has said on Instagram Live that he would choose Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine about your biological child.

50, who previously named 6ix9ine his "son," severed ties with the convicted rapper after the latter mocked his former gang members for a reduced sentence. Now that the hit maker "FEFE" has been released from prison to home confinement, the 44-year-old man told fans that he has not been in contact with 6ix9ine.

"No, I have not heard from him. He is now his mother's son. He told everyone," he said of the New York artist. Then he added: "However, he is better than Marquise. I will carry him before I carry my royal biological son." Laughing out loud, the 44-year-old man hit his biological son, "F ** k that n *** a."

It didn't take long for Marquise to learn of Fiddy's dissent towards him. Beating his father, the 24-year-old asked incredulously: "Did he say he would claim a rat?" Then he acted harshly saying, "Aww nah, I don't want to be a part of that cheese. I don't know what was going on there. That's other shit," before calling his father "Stupid!"

Marquise had previously released a song in which she addressed her relationship with her estranged father. Called "Different", his debut single features lyrics that say, "I lost my dad, he's still alive."

He also closed the "Power"Star / Co-Creator in a 2017 Interview with Rap-Up". Growing up, my father was my superhero, "he shared." It was like having a father who was Superman, sort of. "He went on to say," But then as I got older, you start to notice things or you start to see certain patterns and that has an effect on your relationship with people. " That is what happened to me and my father. "