50 Cent says he would choose Tekashi 69 over his son

It's no secret that 50 Cent and his oldest son Marquise have been at odds for some time. 50 and Marquise have exchanged words and feelings with each other on and off social media, and it doesn't seem like it will end soon.

Tekashi 69 I recently got out of jail since he will serve the rest of his sentence for house arrest due to the coronavirus. If you recall, 50 somehow took Tekashi under his wing and referred to him as his "son,quot; before 69 was locked up.

50 Cent took his live Instagram account to inform people on whether or not he has seen his "son,quot;, saying, "No, I have not heard from 69. He is now his mother's son, he told everyone. "

50 threw some shade at his older son Marquise when he went on to say, "He (Tekashi 69) better than Marquise though. I'll take him before taking my current (inaudible)." ended his feelings with "F ** k that n *** a,quot;.

Marquise found out what her dad was saying live and turned to her Instagram story to respond.

"Did he say he would claim a rat ?!" The start. "Oh no! I don't want any of that cheese that all of you are eating there, great friend. I don't know what is going on there, that's other shit." Marquise ended her answer using the frequently used phrase of 69 "STOOOPID!"

