50 Cent reveals the name of the man who allegedly assaulted Ashanti's younger sister, Shia Douglas, in this video.

According to a recent Instagram post, even the ongoing pandemic cannot prevent Ashanti and her family from having a pleasant time when there is a special occasion.

The R,amp;B icon reunited with his mother, Tina Douglas, and a couple of people close to celebrate the 31st birthday of his younger sister, Kenashia Douglas, also known as Shia.

The birthday girl turned to Instagram to communicate with her fans on her special day, while sharing an emotional video clip dedicated to her life.

The video, which was also posted by Ashanti and Tina, revealed some very personal scenes from Shia's life, from her childhood to her adulthood.

It seems that Kenashia tried to include all the important moments of her life in the clip, the good ones and the sad ones, since her followers could see images of her pregnancy, a miscarriage and her wedding proposal, while her partner's identity was kept hidden.

It was also revealed that she was abused: she had a black eye, a bloody face with broken front teeth. In the video, fans were also able to see scenes of Shiites laughing alongside Ashanti, as well as spending time with their mother.

In the narrative, directed by Shia herself, she touches on some very personal themes, as she says: “Our experience begins to shape our realities. Here, learn about pain, isolation, sacrifice and anguish "and continue with,quot; These experiences, however, no matter how bad, how painful, how ugly, how dark, how beautiful, are all threads that together wove our history and shaped our purpose. "

Not much is known about Shia's personal life, as she generally avoids public attention. Ashanti's younger sister made headlines in 2016 when her engagement to Slowbucks was announced.

50 Cent, famous for his trolling, decided to be serious for a minute and turned to Instagram to beat up his hip hop rival, Slowbucks, for beating Ashanti's sister.

While Shia never mentioned Slowbucks' name, 50 Cent decided to post a video so everyone knows who the abuser is.

the Power The star called Slowbucks and added, "Hey, what's up boy, hit that girl like that."

