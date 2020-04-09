50 Cent hits his son again saying he wishes Tekashi 6ix9ine was his son.

It seems like 50 Cent's enmity with his own son is getting more and more explosive! This time, the rapper went so far as to say that he would rather have Tekashi 6ix9ine as his son than Marquise.

50 ignored their 22-year-old son during a new Instagram Live broadcast, rekindling his already dramatic beef.

It is no secret that the father and the son do not love each other at all, since in the past both have shaded each other, several times.

But yesterday, during his IG Live, a fan asked him if he had seen Tekashi 6ix9ine after his release from prison.

After all, 50 has called the youngest rapper his "son,quot; before, so people were curious to find out if they had met after his release.

In fact, when the fan asked that question, they also referred to Tekashi as their son.

But when he replied, the rapper proceeded to cast shadow on both Tekashi and his royal son!

‘No, I have not heard from Tekashi. He is the son of his mother now. He told everyone. However, it is better than Marquesa. I'll take it before I take my real (son) … f *** que n ****, "he said on camera.

50 Cent and your son's relationship has not been the best in a long time.

His bad story begins in 2008 when he began fighting with his mother, Shaniqua Thompkins, for the 4 million rapper mansion.

The man attempted to kick her out of the house after he apparently promised to give her and her son.

Eventually, the mansion burned to the ground, so his ex accused 50 of having a role in that.

While he was finally acquitted of those allegations, the bitter dispute between the parents ruined his relationship with his son, Marquise.

At that time, he explained that "my relationship with my son is changing because his mother and I are no longer friends."



