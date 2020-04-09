& # 39; The others & # 39; Nicole Kidman's retellings for their 20th anniversary

Instagram

Talking about the remake of the horror film directed by Alejandro Amenabar, producer Renee Tab reveals that her new themes correlate with what is happening with the coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

Nicole KidmanThe vintage horror film "The Others" is set for a modern remake as the film's twentieth anniversary approaches.

Alejandro Amenabar's hit 2001 thriller centers on a widow and mother, who must be locked up inside due to a rare disease, as an otherworldly force inhabits their home.

According to Deadline, the new version will be established today.

"I am honored to be able to work on my all-time favorite horror movie, & # 39; The Others & # 39 ;, and bring this reinvention to the big screen for new audiences," producer Renee Tab said in a statement, pointing out the parallels of the history it has with the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is almost disturbing and strange how timely the issues are today: self-isolation, paranoia and fear, and of course the intense desire to protect our children and ourselves from harm."

"We hope to unravel the layers behind the main character Grace, whose pain and demons draw viewers on a truly compassionate journey."