& # 39; Madam. American composer Kris Bowers completing the score from home – Deadline

When much of Hollywood began to close due to the coronavirus pandemic, and self-quarantine became the new normal, composer Kris Bowers was working hard on his latest prestigious series, America lady. With a stellar cast led by Cate Blanchett, the Dahvi Waller series follows conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly (Blanchett), as she leads a fight against the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s.

Fortunately for Bowers, an Emmy nominee known for jobs like Green Book Y When they see usHe was already immersed in his work on the series when normal life was disrupted. "September 6 is when I started my first pair of signals, so it's been a while," he says. "We recorded everything through Episode 7 of 9 before the self-isolation quarantine process was launched."

That said, Bowers had to get through two episodes of work after the series' April 15 debut, forcing him to adapt to a new type of workflow, moving from recording in the studio with a live orchestra to working. with instrumentalists, one by one, from home.

Below, the composer describes his approach to crafting a score remotely, breaking down the logistical and mental challenges he had to overcome along the way.

DEADLINE: How did you get involved with America lady? What attracted you to the series?

KRIS BOWERS: A couple of the producers and music supervisor, Mary Ramos, knew about my work and were defending me, and telling Dahvi, the producer and creator, about me. They threw me out for it, and I just went through the usual process of sending a reel and having a conversation about what I could do to tackle it.

I always love working on projects that I feel have some kind of current social / event justice narrative. I think that's the kind of job that excites me overall, so being creative as part of one of those things is really amazing, but especially a story I didn't know much about, with Phyllis Schlafly and all of that. time frame. I knew quite a bit about the feminist movement and some of the major players in that, but I had no idea of ​​this conservative opposition to that movement, and how much that opposition really laid a lot of ground for some of the polarization issues we have today.

I am also very honored to be a part of such a feminine story, so I think those are the things that made me interested in being part of it.

DEADLINE: What kind of conversation did you have with Waller and other key creatives once you realized you couldn't finish your score the traditional way?

BOWERS: The first thing we talked about was how that would affect the sounds, not being able to have a full orchestra. The universe really blessed us, as for the style of the last two episodes. That's a little bit different than the style for the rest of the season, so it almost gave us permission to change the sound a bit. Like the eighth episode, one of the characters is having this kind of hallucinogenic journey throughout the episode, making it a very different score. And then in the last episode, we come back, but it all feels a little bit smaller and more intimate. So the first conversation was just that aspect.

Other than that, what I really appreciated about them is that they only trusted my judgment and my decision on how to make it work. I think for them they said, “We hope we can make it work. What do you think? "I just put my head together with the rest of my team to figure out what would be the best approach, and I proposed to them the idea of ​​making it a little bit smaller, and registering everyone separately, and putting everything together. Sending for references in the simulation (sonar) phase would sound slightly different, as long as the showrunners agreed with that, and everything has been working so far. We still have half an episode to go through, but it's all very promising.

DEADLINE: Could you expand on the nature of your remote workflow and how does it compare to how you would normally collect a score?

BOWERS: This project, I'm pretty sure we had about 25 musicians for our scoring sessions. That was the sound we received before, and besides that, I am also in the room. So we are in a studio. I can immediately give you notes on how you should address something and make any changes we need on the spot.

I think that is one of the biggest differences that we cannot make with this. Because it's easy for me to say in the studio, "Hey, bass and jealousy, can you really keep this note for this whole measure and then switch to this note for the next measure? And then you violate, if you can switch to this note for this measure. It's easier to call an audible when everyone is in the same room. But when you record everyone separately, there's a lot more confidence involved, in terms of saying to these musicians, "This is what we want." We give them everything what we would be giving a studio engineer, essentially all the stems, the clicks. They don't get an image, but they get the prerecord and the scores.

So for some of them, I'm listening. But for most of them, at this point, we are sending them to them, and they are sending it back to me, so that I can listen and give my opinion, and make the necessary changes, and then go from there. Because of that, we are confident that musicians bring musicality and life to a score … That is much easier to do when you are in a room with 20 other people, and the composer is sitting there, and you have a conductor who is trying to get something out of the performances and all that sort of thing. And in this case, we really have to trust the musicians to bring that energy themselves.

If you're alone in the studio, or at home recording, it's easy to call him on the phone, and I think we're lucky, with the musicians we have, that they're still bringing the same level of musicality and emotion to each of these signals. And again, it's my job to just trust that part of the process. If there is something I need differently from them, of course they are all flexible and can provide me with that. But for the most part, everything has been great since the first time I received something, just because I think everyone is excited to continue creating right now.

DEADLINE: In some of his previous jobs, he has employed a technique called "stripes," which involves recording instruments one by one. Did that experience prepare you, in a sense, for the challenge you have faced?

BOWERS: Yes, we have had to do this type of recording, mainly for smaller ensembles. A lot of times, when I've done more band things, we need a source signal, so we need bass, guitar, and drums on this track. Many times for that kind of thing, we will only have people send things from home. Or a lot of times with the demo process, it's easier if I can just send a track to a guitarist and say, "Hey, this is what I want in addition to this. Can you add a few things that I can later pick up and screw up? So Yes, fortunately it's been a workflow process that I was pretty used to and a while back in. That's definitely something that has made this feel even more normal, to be honest.

DEADLINE: As you explained, you had completed most of your work in America lady before the new normal of self-quarantine. But was there still a feeling of pressure or anxiety for you, starting the recordings of the last two episodes, with the awareness that the show will be released in a couple of weeks?

BOWERS: You know, it's interesting. I feel like I felt a lot of pressure and concern, and being part of a team of people who are in the same position, I know that for them, it just wasn't a matter of "Yes." There was no doubt if we were going to be able to finish. It was just (a matter of) how. So for me, it actually gave me a feeling of confidence.

I think as soon as we heard that things were closing, in my mind, I thought, there's no way we can end this, because I'm also thinking about how I could find some way to score. You know, how are we going to mix on the dubbing stage? How are we going to make the reproduction? How are we going to do all these other things that I know still require people to come together in one space?

Once I realized that everyone was going to do their best to do it, it was easier for me to lower my head and focus on myself. And by doing that, I think it's easier for me not to have any worries and fears about it, because I knew that if I could find a plan that would work for me, my part was going to be done. I think everyone who did that managed to feel that this machine is still moving. You know, things are taking a little longer. It is a slower process, but it continues to move forward.

DEADLINE: Was there anything you learned or took away from going through this experience?

BOWERS: I think again, how valuable it is to be able to put everything in your part of the process, and also, how to mentally balance the work done in a difficult moment. Because I think every conversation I've had with people on the show, we're dealing with a lot of different personal things as well as trying to do the show, but it's not holding anyone back.

I think for me, whenever I felt like I was dealing with too much stress … Like, my wedding was canceled during this, but there are many other things that are happening in my personal life. I have grandparents who are in their 90s and are immunocompromised, and yet they knew that I was part of this team that was also not slowing down, and that they were probably also dealing with the personal things that they are dealing with, at this difficult time . .

You know, that's something that happens, just in general. We never know what someone else is going through. But right now, we know that everyone is probably dealing with something difficult, and that didn't just mean just trying to bring a sense of kindness, warmth, and humility to every interaction. But I also think that for me, it made me feel like I didn't want to be the one to disappoint everyone. Like, I'm going to try my best to continue working on all of this, because I know that everyone else is doing it and I want to make sure that I'm doing my best. all right.

I think for me, it's just another experience for me to learn what I need to be able to mentally persevere and deliver the best job possible, and also how to put that energy into music.