25-star sightings of Coachella 2010 that will leave you speechless

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
16
The 2020 Coachella Music Festival may not start this weekend, but fear not, there are still ways to bring the desert home.

In light of growing concern about the coronavirus pandemic, festival organizers clashed with music last month and postponed this year's meeting until mid-October. So, to quench our collective thirst for celebrity sightings (Vanessa HudgensWe're going to miss the flower crowns a lot), we are reliving what happened in Coachella exactly 10 years ago.

This time in 2010, stars like Beyoncé, Zac Efron, Lindsay Lohan Y Pink had flocked to Indio, California to see live performances by the top artists Jay Z, Muse Y Gorillaz.

Take a look at our gallery below to see all of Coachella's must-see moments from a decade ago.

John Shearer / WireImage

Beyoncé

Every time Queen Bey shows up at Coachella it's a sweet dream, but her felt hat, print t-shirt, and ripped denim shorts are a beautiful nightmare.

2010 Coachella, pink

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Pink

The pop-rocker embodied the quintessential fashion of the early years in this babydoll dress and leggings.

2010 Coachella, Kristen Stewart

Barry Brecheisen / WireImage

Kristen Stewart

Fresh from the runaway success of Twilight film franchise, the then-Hollywood girl hit the Coachella party circuit.

2010 Coachella, Wale, John Mayer

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Wale and John Mayer

The rapper and singer-songwriter were seen behind the scenes.

2010 Coachella, Rachel Bilson

fake pictures

Rachel Bilson

She is not The o.c. never more!

2010 Coachella, Lindsay Lohan

Michael Bezjian / WireImage

Lindsay Lohan

Tie-dye is a timeless Coachella trend, and LiLo shook her.

Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Coachella

Flynet

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

The world was a simpler place with Zanessa in it.

Katy Perry, Coachella 2010

Dome, Jones, PacificCoastNews.com

Katy Perry

The pop star has rarely missed attending Coachella, and who could blame her?

2010 Coachella, Paul Walker

Barry Brecheisen / WireImage

Paul walker

Only three years before his tragic death, the Fast and Furious The star attended Coachella.

Hayden Panettiere, 2010 Coachella

John Shearer / WireImage

Hayden Panettiere

2010 Coachella, Danny DeVito

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Danny DeVito

You never know which celebrities will go out into the desert for a weekend of fun in the sun.

2010 Coachella, Doug Reinhardt, Kristin Cavallari

Dome, Jones, PacificCoastNews.com

Kristin Cavallari and Doug Reinhardt

The hills they were alive with the sound of the Coachella experience from this reality show duo.

2010 Coachella, Kellan Lutz

SplashNews.com

Kellan Lutz

Emmett Cullen, is that you?

2010 Coachella, Emile Hirsch

fake pictures

Emile hirsch

Stripes, squares and checkers, alas!

2010 Coachella, Taryn Manning

Michael Bezjian / WireImage

Taryn Manning

the Orange is the new black The star stood out from the crowd in this wild, child-inspired look.

Zooey Deschanel, her and him

Karl Walter / Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel

the She he singer played a packed crowd.

2010 Coachella, Kate Hudson

Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com

Kate Hudson

Oversized sunnies, bracelets, and lace shorts? So 2010

2010 Coachella, Beyonce, Jay-Z

fake pictures

Beyonce and Jay-Z

We are madly in love with this powerful Hollywood couple from time to time.

2010 Coachella, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton

Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton

Double trouble, actually.

2010 Coachella, Joel Madden

Michael Bezjian / WireImage

Joel Madden

the Good charlotte Rocker made a DJ set.

2010 Coachella, Lake Bell

Barry Brecheisen / WireImage

Lake bell

the No strings attached Star perfected Coachella's carefree vibe in this gladiator dress and sandals.

2010 Coachella, Kate Bosworth, Alexander Skarsgard

Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com

Kate Bosworth and Alexander Skarsgard

2010 Coachella, Jesse Metcalfe

Barry Brecheisen / WireImage

Jesse Metcalfe

The former teenage heartthrob showed up at a Coachella party.

2010 Coachella, Florence Welch

fake pictures

Florence Welch

the Florence + the machine The singer proved that the dog days were definitely over during her Coachella set.

Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Coachella 2010

Shea Walsh / AP Images for Armani Exchange

Paris Hilton

All together now … "That's great."

A YouTube Originals documentary, Coachella: 20 years in the desert, will be available to broadcast on April 10.

