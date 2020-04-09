25-star sightings of Coachella 2010 that will leave you speechless

The 2020 Coachella Music Festival may not start this weekend, but fear not, there are still ways to bring the desert home.

In light of growing concern about the coronavirus pandemic, festival organizers clashed with music last month and postponed this year's meeting until mid-October. So, to quench our collective thirst for celebrity sightings (Vanessa HudgensWe're going to miss the flower crowns a lot), we are reliving what happened in Coachella exactly 10 years ago.

This time in 2010, stars like Beyoncé, Zac Efron, Lindsay Lohan Y Pink had flocked to Indio, California to see live performances by the top artists Jay Z, Muse Y Gorillaz.