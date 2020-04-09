25-star sightings of Coachella 2010 that will leave you speechless

The 2020 Coachella Music Festival may not start this weekend, but fear not, there are still ways to bring the desert home.
In light of growing concern about the coronavirus pandemic, festival organizers clashed with music last month and postponed this year's meeting until mid-October. So, to quench our collective thirst for celebrity sightings (Vanessa HudgensWe're going to miss the flower crowns a lot), we are reliving what happened in Coachella exactly 10 years ago.
This time in 2010, stars like Beyoncé, Zac Efron, Lindsay Lohan Y Pink had flocked to Indio, California to see live performances by the top artists Jay Z, Muse Y Gorillaz.
Take a look at our gallery below to see all of Coachella's must-see moments from a decade ago.
Beyoncé
Every time Queen Bey shows up at Coachella it's a sweet dream, but her felt hat, print t-shirt, and ripped denim shorts are a beautiful nightmare.
Pink
The pop-rocker embodied the quintessential fashion of the early years in this babydoll dress and leggings.
Kristen Stewart
Fresh from the runaway success of Twilight film franchise, the then-Hollywood girl hit the Coachella party circuit.
Wale and John Mayer
The rapper and singer-songwriter were seen behind the scenes.
Rachel Bilson
She is not The o.c. never more!
Lindsay Lohan
Tie-dye is a timeless Coachella trend, and LiLo shook her.
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens
The world was a simpler place with Zanessa in it.
Katy Perry
The pop star has rarely missed attending Coachella, and who could blame her?
Paul walker
Only three years before his tragic death, the Fast and Furious The star attended Coachella.
Hayden Panettiere
Danny DeVito
You never know which celebrities will go out into the desert for a weekend of fun in the sun.
Kristin Cavallari and Doug Reinhardt
The hills they were alive with the sound of the Coachella experience from this reality show duo.
Kellan Lutz
Emmett Cullen, is that you?
Emile hirsch
Stripes, squares and checkers, alas!
Taryn Manning
the Orange is the new black The star stood out from the crowd in this wild, child-inspired look.
Zooey Deschanel
the She he singer played a packed crowd.
Kate Hudson
Oversized sunnies, bracelets, and lace shorts? So 2010
Beyonce and Jay-Z
We are madly in love with this powerful Hollywood couple from time to time.
Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton
Double trouble, actually.
Joel Madden
the Good charlotte Rocker made a DJ set.
Lake bell
the No strings attached Star perfected Coachella's carefree vibe in this gladiator dress and sandals.
Kate Bosworth and Alexander Skarsgard
Jesse Metcalfe
The former teenage heartthrob showed up at a Coachella party.
Florence Welch
the Florence + the machine The singer proved that the dog days were definitely over during her Coachella set.
Paris Hilton
All together now … "That's great."
A YouTube Originals documentary, Coachella: 20 years in the desert, will be available to broadcast on April 10.
