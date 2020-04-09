25 of the best celebrity styling moments in Coachella history

Coachella has never been single About the music.

Throughout its 20-year history, the annual festival has become synonymous with style, most notably the boho chic aesthetic that first became popular with Coachella's early celebrity adopters as Vanessa Hudgens, Alessandra Ambrosio Y Katy Perry.

The Indio, California event, which usually takes place this month but was postponed until October due to the coronavirus outbreak, attracts hundreds of thousands of intrepid fashion enthusiasts. Among them are Hollywood trendsetters, whose meticulously designed ensembles are as eagerly awaited as Coachella's musical performances. Of course, we are talking about pillars of the festival like Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Kate Bosworth and many more

In honor of what might have been this weekend, we're screaming our favorite Coachella-style icons.

Scroll through our gallery below:

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Coachella

Lizzo

Kate Bosworth, Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Kate Bosworth

Kendall Jenner, the best celebrity style moments in Coachella history

GC images

Kendall Jenner

Bad Bunny, the best celebrity style moments in Coachella history

Scott Dudelson / Getty Images for Coachella

Bad bunny

Kacey Musgraves, the best celebrity style moments in Coachella history

Timothy Norris / Getty Images for Coachella

Kacey Musgraves

Katy Perry, the best celebrity style moments in Coachella history

Chelsea Lauren / WireImage

Katy Perry

Beyonce, the best celebrity-style moments in Coachella history

Beyonce.com

Beyoncé

Vanessa Hudgens, the best celebrity style moments in Coachella history

Sophie Fritz / startraksphoto.com

Vanessa Hudgens

Post Malone, the best celebrity-style moments in Coachella history

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Coachella

Post Malone

Rihanna, best celebrity style moments in Coachella history

John Sciulli / Getty Images for PUMA

Rihanna

Emma Roberts, the best celebrity style moments in Coachella history

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Emma Roberts

Cardi B, the best celebrity style moments in Coachella history

Amy Harris / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Cardi B

G-Eazy, the best celebrity styling moments in Coachella history

Amy Harris / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

G-Eazy

Paris Hilton, the best celebrity-style moments in Coachella history

SHE / AKM-GSI

Paris Hilton

Selena Gomez, best celebrity style moments in Coachella history

Splash News

Selena Gomez

Bella Hadid, the best celebrity-style moments in Coachella history

WWD / REX / Shutterstock

Bella Hadid

Jared Leto, the best celebrity style moments in Coachella history

SplashNews.com

Jared Leto

Kylie Jenner, Coachella

Splash News

Kylie Jenner

Jamie Chung, the best celebrity style moments in Coachella history

Sharpshooter Images / Splash News

Jamie Chung

Hailey Baldwin, best celebrity style moments in Coachella history

Chelsea Lauren / WWD / Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber

Kanye West, the best celebrity style moments in Coachella history

SplashNews.com

Kanye West

Alessandra Ambrosio, best celebrity style moments in Coachella history

Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

Solange Knowles, best celebrity style moments in Coachella history

AKM-GSI

Solange

Kid Cudi, the best celebrity style moments in Coachella history

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Kid Cudi

Gigi Hadid, best celebrity style moments in Coachella history

Melissa Herwitt / E!

Gigi hadid

Check out our roundup of the best pop culture moments of all time in Coachella here.

