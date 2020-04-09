25 of the best celebrity styling moments in Coachella history

Coachella has never been single About the music.

Throughout its 20-year history, the annual festival has become synonymous with style, most notably the boho chic aesthetic that first became popular with Coachella's early celebrity adopters as Vanessa Hudgens, Alessandra Ambrosio Y Katy Perry.

The Indio, California event, which usually takes place this month but was postponed until October due to the coronavirus outbreak, attracts hundreds of thousands of intrepid fashion enthusiasts. Among them are Hollywood trendsetters, whose meticulously designed ensembles are as eagerly awaited as Coachella's musical performances. Of course, we are talking about pillars of the festival like Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Kate Bosworth and many more

In honor of what might have been this weekend, we're screaming our favorite Coachella-style icons.