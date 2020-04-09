2020 Stanley Cup playoffs: best stories if NHL restarts and goes straight to the postseason

The April 8 date had been marked on worldwide calendars for months, after all, it was a key date on the NHL calendar: the start of the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs.

For now, the season is on hiatus. Yes, there has been talk of what will happen if hockey closes the 2019-20 season over the summer, from a 24-team tiebreaker to teams entering by percentage points and finishing the regular season first. Whether that is true or not is still a guessing game.

What we do know is that if the NHL qualifying on March 12, when it all stopped, would have been the final qualification, oh what a postseason it could have been.

Here is a look at some of the stories of what would surely have been an exciting first round on the long road to the Stanley Cup.

Eastern Conference

Battle of Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Frills. Some may say it doesn't take the same bite as the old Red Wings-Avalanche, Rangers-Islanders, or even this season's Flames-Oilers, but it's still a heated rivalry. This season would have been the eighth postseason matchup between the teams with the Broadstreet goons with a slight historic playoff lead (21-20); However, Sidney Crosby and the Penguins took the most recent series in 2018.

Playoff Series History

YEAR ROUND WINNER 1989 Patrick Division Finals Ruffles in seven games 1997 Eastern Conference quarterfinals Ruffles in five games 2000 Eastern Conference quarterfinals Ruffles in six games 2008 Eastern Conference Finals Penguins in five games 2009 * Eastern Conference quarterfinals Penguins in six games 2012 Eastern Conference quarterfinals Ruffles in six games 2018 Eastern conference first round Penguins in six games

* The penguins won the Stanley Cup

This year, the Flyers were rolling and went 9-1-0 in their last 10 games as they battled capitals for first place in the division; On the other hand, Pittsburgh was mired in depression and had only won three of its last 10. It would have been an interesting team matchup with young upstart Flyers taking on Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and company. Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault knows how to lead a team to the Finals, but has yet to overcome the hurdle. Whether or not this was the City of Brotherly Love year for a deep race is unknown, but this first-round series would have been a good indicator to see where they were.

2019-20 series

DATE ROAD EQUIPMENT LOCAL TEAM PUNCTUATION October 29th Frills Penguins Penguins, 7-1 January 21st Penguins Frills Ruffles, 3-0 January 31 Frills Penguins Penguins, 4-3 (OT) March 29 Penguins Frills PPD

Hears! The Leafs do not receive the Bruins in the first round.

They did it! Leafs don't have to play the Bruins in the first round! Instead … it's the Tampa Bay Lightning.

But still! Not the Bruins! (Reminder: Three of his last four postseasons, Toronto lost to Boston in seven games in the first round.)

Could the Leafs finally go back to the second round? It's only been 16 years. A first postseason meeting doesn't leave much in terms of history; However, Toronto does have the advantage of the regular season, winning the two meetings that came long after Jon Cooper solved the Lightning's problems earlier in the season.

2019-20 series

DATE ROAD EQUIPMENT LOCAL TEAM PUNCTUATION February 25 Maple Leafs Flash of lightning Maple leaves, 4-3 March 10th Flash of lightning Maple Leafs Maple leaves, 2-1 March 25th Maple Leafs Flash of lightning PPD

Rematches 2019

The last two series of the Eastern Conference in 2020 date back to yesteryear, or last year.

Boston, the long-awaited winner of the 2020 Presidents' Trophy, meets the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals face off with their nemesis, the Carolina Hurricanes.

Last season, the Bruins ended playoff hopes for the Blue Jackets, which had just swept with the Lightning, in six games. This year, could Columbus again knock out the best NHL team? They beat them in both games of the regular season, including a 3-0 shutout in January.

As for the Capitals, last year's series was a mess that saw great goals, shutouts from both teams and a double overtime winner in Game 7 that of course had Mr. Game 7 himself, Justin Williams, involved.

FINAL (2OT): Hurricanes 4 – Capitals 3 Carolina brings down the defending champions with a goal from Brock McGinn that was established by former King of Los Angeles, Justin Williams. The Canes will face the New York Islanders in the second round. #TakeWarning wins series 4-3. # Stanley Mug pic.twitter.com/iJNQZFOlTB – Quarantined camera (@therichreport) April 25, 2019

Western conference

Blues begins title defense

It was definitely easier this season for the St. Louis Blues. Last year they fired their coach and began a downward spiral that saw two teammates fighting in practice. They changed things, going from worst to first, and as the best team in the Western Conference, they seemed prepared for back-to-back titles.

They were ready to play against the Predators, a team that fired their coach this season. While Nashville was playing better lately and swept the season series, they probably would have retired in the first round; St. Louis was in a tear with 10 wins in its last 12 games.

Revenge series

Like in the East, the West has at least one team looking for some postseason recovery. Two years ago, expectations for the Winnipeg Jets were high. They finished the regular season second in points throughout the NHL to the Presidents Trophy-winning Nashville Predators.

After passing the Wild and Preds, experts and fans thought they would be in the Stanley Cup final, after all, they just had to pass Las Vegas. Instead, the new freshman franchise reached the final convincingly, sweeping Game 2-5.

This year, Vegas is in the driver's seat in this one as the Central Division champions. Although, one should point out that Winnipeg wiped out the series for the 2019-20 season.

2019-20 series

DATE ROAD EQUIPMENT LOCAL TEAM PUNCTUATION November 2 Jets Golden knights Jets, 4-3 (OT) 6th of March Golden knights Jets Jets, 4-0 March 29 Golden knights Jets PPD

The next generation

The last time the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche met, Mike Modano, Joe Sakic and Bill Guerin were adapting. There is no lost love between these two teams today, but it would be a delight to see the next generation of, er, stars, fight in this one.

Nathan MacKinnon loves lighting the lamp against the Stars – he has the best 30 points of his career (10 goals, 20 assists) against them. Along with him and Gabriel Landeskog, and Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar on the blue line, Colorado brings a stacked lineup. On the other bank, Dallas brings its own firepower with perennial Vezina Trophy candidate Ben Bishop on the net and Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Miro Heiskanen in front.

It will be a battle of two teams that are expected to be Cup contenders in the foreseeable future.

Battle of alberta

Surely the other playoff series in the West, and the entire NHL, would have been great to watch, but good grief, this was the biggest. Two teams that hate each other: goalkeeper fights. online fights! – In front of the first round of the series of seven games.

It would have been a must-have hockey watch every night.

2019-20 series

DATE ROAD EQUIPMENT LOCAL TEAM PUNCTUATION December 27 Calls Oilers Llamas, 5-1 January 11 Oilers Calls Llamas, 4-3 January 29 Calls Oilers Llamas, 4-3 (SO) February 1st Oilers Calls Oilers, 8-3 April 4 Oilers Calls PPD

The matchup would also have marked the first time these two teams met in the playoffs since the days when Mark Messier and Al MacInnis wore their respective colors. Back then, Theo Fleury had the goal celebration of all goal celebrations and Esa Tikkanen was doing what he did best, scoring overtime winners.

This year's version would have pitted players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl against Mark Giordano and Matthew Tkachuk. "The Real Deal,quot; James Neal vs. Business Partner Milan Lucic. Two netminders, Cam Talbot and Mike Smith, who know the other team very well and two fans salivating for another Stanley Cup,

Oscar Klefbom of Oilers: "This should be and would have been the most interesting part of the year for us."

Playoff Series History