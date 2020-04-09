2020 Premier League Darts: May dates postponed, competition to resume in July | Darts News

If there are no further postponements, The O2 will host Judgment Night in August and Sheffield will host Finals Night in October.

















We have chosen ten of the best finishes in the Premier League so far!

The three Premier League Darts nights for May, including the playoffs originally scheduled on The O2, have been postponed, and Finals Night is now scheduled for Sheffield in October.

The latest round of postponements two weeks ago ensured that there would be no darts in April, and now the PDC has confirmed that the remaining three dates in May have also been canceled.

As the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, planned nights at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, the First Direct Arena in Leeds and the O2 in London on May 7, 14 and 21, respectively, have been rescheduled.

It means that the Premier League has been effectively suspended since mid-March after Night Six in Liverpool following restrictions imposed to deal with the threat of COVID-19.

Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena was due to host the restart on July 2, but that has moved and will now host the conclusion on Thursday, October 15.

PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter said on the Darts Show podcast last month that he expected May and June to join most of March and that the entire April calendar be postponed, and Thursday's announcement confirmed those fears.

In case no further changes apply, the Premier League will resume for Night Seven in Birmingham on Thursday, July 30, while The O2 will host Judgment Night on August 20, when a player will be eliminated and lost. the second stage of the competition.

Leeds will now present Night Seven and move to August 27, with Glasgow hosting Night 14 on September 17, while details have also been finalized for the rescheduled visit to the SSE Arena in Belfast, which will now host the Premier League on Thursday, August 13.

Provisional revised schedule of the Premier League Darts Thursday, July 30, night seven Use Arena, Birmingham Thursday August 13, night eight SSE Arena, Belfast Thursday, August 20, night of judgment The O2, London Thursday, August 27, night 10 First Direct Arena, Leeds Thursday, September 3, night 11 Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin Wednesday, September 9, night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy Thursday, September 10, night 13 Rotterdam Ahoy Thursday, September 17, night 14 SSE Hydro, Glasgow Thursday, September 24, night 15 Manchester Arena Thursday October 1, night 16 Use Arena, Newcastle Thursday, October 15, Play Offs FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Porter admitted earlier this week that the prospect of a closed-door Premier League was "futile," while in his conversation with The Darts Show podcast, he admitted that October was a cutoff point for the event.

"Things look very different and we can't afford to be too valuable about which nights or which cities we arrived in before Judgment Night, or when there might be a break or where the Finals will be."

"It's a case of fitting things where we can. So far we've been fortunate enough to be able to reschedule everything for a Thursday and that's great because I think people still associate Thursday with the Premier League Darts."

"We don't want to go long after October, we have the Grand Prix, the Grand Slam, the European Championship, the Players Championship and the World Championship."

Michael van Gerwen will look forward to being in Sheffield for PlayOffs as he pursues a sixth Premier League title

The news follows Thursday's announcement that the triple header of the World Darts Series planned for Australia and New Zealand in August 2020 has been postponed 12 months to August 2021.

Wollongong and Townsville were due to host events for the first time, while Hamilton was back on the calendar, but all three will take place in 2021, as is the case in New York in June, which was announced earlier this month, delaying a first date. at Madison Square at 12 months.

The only remaining event on the World Series circuit this year was the Nordic Darts Masters, due to take place in Copenhagen, now delayed four months from October 23-24.