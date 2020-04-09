20-year-old man stable after Detroit shooting – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A 20-year-old man is stable after driving in a shooting in Detroit.

It happened on Tuesday at 11 p.m. in the Kentfield and Pickford area.

Police say the 20-year-old was walking when a dark-colored vehicle passed and someone inside shot and hit him in the body.

Later he was transported to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

