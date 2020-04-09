10 picks to remodel the Denver roster

The NFL draft is only two weeks away. Thank God.

With the rest of the sports world currently at a standstill, the three-day event should offer some entertainment, while also allowing Broncos general manager John Elway to continue reorganizing their roster. The Broncos have 10 picks with needs still dotted in the depth chart.

Here is our Broncos Mock Draft 3.0.

Round 1 (15th overall) – Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III

The Broncos need a more explosive offense. How is this for an addition? Ruggs scored 25 touchdowns (24 receiving, one running) in three seasons in Alabama and averaged 29 yards per scoring game, including eight touchdowns over 40 yards. Really electric things.

Round 2 (46th overall) – Temple C Matt Hennessy

This could be a bit early, but Hennessy's 35 starts in the middle should allow him to enter as a rookie between guards Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow. Hennessy has a smooth and agile footwork, which helps him execute effectively in zone blocking schemes. His strength isn't exactly overwhelming, but he would be a quick learner under offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

Round 3 (77th overall) – Texas Tech LB, Jordyn Brooks

Brooks, an instinctive and irregular internal linebacker, had 20 tackles to lose in his senior year, ending his career at Texas Tech with 367 tackles in 47 games (45 starts). He is a kicker that can be put from side to side and would be comfortable in Vic Fangio's 3-4 scheme. Will the Broncos be comfortable with their doctors? Brooks has had multiple shoulder surgeries, a red flag that could be complicated by the fact that NFL team doctors have been unable to fully examine the prospects in the lead-up to the draft.

Round 3 (83rd overall) – Virginia CB Bryce Hall

Like Brooks, how are Hall's medical tests going? The Hokie DB played in just six games last season before requiring ankle surgery. With 10 teams, including five in the top 100, the Broncos may be more willing than other teams to take a risk with this type of player. When healthy, Hall displays excellent timing (22 PBUs in 2018) and a solid understanding of route concepts.

Round 3 (95th overall) – Connecticut OT Matt Peart

You could almost feel Broncos Country raging as more selections were made without selecting an offensive tackle. Peart started 48 games in Connecticut and has experience on both sides of the line. It has an exceptional size (6 feet 7/318 pounds) and length (36 5/8 inches arms). His addition would give the Broncos long-term flexibility with Garett Bolles and Ja’Wuan James.

Round 4 (118th overall) – North Carolina DL Jason Strowbridge

When asked to play a lot of defensive tackle in North Carolina, Strowbridge looks like an effective 3-4 defensive winger. He has a good bang, strong hands, and rarely gives up on plays, resulting in 11 1/2 sacks, 22 loss tackles and four career blocked kicks. It is reasonable to believe that Strowbridge's best move is yet to come.

Round 5 (178th overall) – Stanford TE Colby Parkinson

Signing Nick Vannett allows the Broncos to wait until Day 3 if they want to add more depth in the tight end. Parkinson moved throughout the formation in the Stanford pro-style offense. His blocking needs work, but he averaged 16.7 yards per catch with seven touchdowns in 2018, his best overall year in college.

Round 6 (181 overall) – Maryland S Antoine Brooks Jr.

Here's a consistent production: Brooks had 8 1/2, 9 1/2, and 9 1/2 tackles to lose in the past three seasons. It's a little small (5-11 / 220), but has experience playing the nickel spot, plus security. Brooks will probably be at his best in the NFL when he is lined up near the line of scrimmage.

Round 7 (252 overall) – Illinois DE Oluwole Betiku Jr.

Betiku, a former five-star defensive end, ended his disappointing college career with 13 tackles to lose and nine sacks in 2019. At the end of the draft, it's worth betting on his bright side.

Round 7 (254 overall) – Texas Tech OT Terence Steele

A two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention, Steele weighs 6-6,312 pounds with 47 sets of starting experience. A team will give you an opportunity to compete for a job.