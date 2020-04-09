Home Local News 10 picks to remodel the Denver roster

10 picks to remodel the Denver roster

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
The NFL draft is only two weeks away. Thank God.

With the rest of the sports world currently at a standstill, the three-day event should offer some entertainment, while also allowing Broncos general manager John Elway to continue reorganizing their roster. The Broncos have 10 picks with needs still dotted in the depth chart.

Here is our Broncos Mock Draft 3.0.

Round 1 (15th overall) – Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III

Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images

Henry Ruggs III (11) of the Alabama Crimson Tide arrives at this reception against Ray Buford Jr. (1) of the New Mexico State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Broncos need a more explosive offense. How is this for an addition? Ruggs scored 25 touchdowns (24 receiving, one running) in three seasons in Alabama and averaged 29 yards per scoring game, including eight touchdowns over 40 yards. Really electric things.

Round 2 (46th overall) – Temple C Matt Hennessy

Temple offensive lineman Matt Hennessy runs ...

Charlie Neibergall, The Associated Press

Temple offensive lineman Matt Hennessy conducts an exercise at the NFL football combine in Indianapolis on Friday, February 28, 2020.

This could be a bit early, but Hennessy's 35 starts in the middle should allow him to enter as a rookie between guards Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow. Hennessy has a smooth and agile footwork, which helps him execute effectively in zone blocking schemes. His strength isn't exactly overwhelming, but he would be a quick learner under offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

Round 3 (77th overall) – Texas Tech LB, Jordyn Brooks

Jordyn Brooks # 1 of the Texas ...

Richard Rodriguez, Getty Images

Jordyn Brooks (1) of the Texas Tech Red Raiders tackles Charlie Brewer (12) of the Baylor Bears in the first half on October 12, 2019 in Waco, Texas.

Brooks, an instinctive and irregular internal linebacker, had 20 tackles to lose in his senior year, ending his career at Texas Tech with 367 tackles in 47 games (45 starts). He is a kicker that can be put from side to side and would be comfortable in Vic Fangio's 3-4 scheme. Will the Broncos be comfortable with their doctors? Brooks has had multiple shoulder surgeries, a red flag that could be complicated by the fact that NFL team doctors have been unable to fully examine the prospects in the lead-up to the draft.

Round 3 (83rd overall) – Virginia CB Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall # 34 of Virginia ...

Ryan M. Kelly, Getty Images

Bryce Hall (34) of the Virginia Cavaliers breaks a pass intended for Tamorrion Terry (15) of the Florida State Seminoles in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

