Zoom: Zoom Hires Former Facebook Security Chief – Latest News

Zoom Video Communications Inc has chosen former Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos as an advisor and created an advisory council to improve the privacy and security of its rapidly growing video conferencing application amid a global backlash.

Millions of users have flocked to the Zoom platform in recent weeks, attracted by its ease of use as coronavirus-targeted locks forced people to work from home. Many schools around the world have also started using their free offer for online classes.

That, in turn, attracted scrutiny from its platform, and Zoom faced widespread criticism from users concerned about the lack of end-to-end encryption of meeting sessions, routing of traffic across China, and "zoombombing," where guests no guests closed meetings.

In a series of tweets https://twitter.com/alexstamos/status/1245197038083428352a in late March, Stamos asked Zoom to be more transparent and roll out a 30-day security plan.

After those tweets, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan called Stamos and asked him to help the company develop its security and privacy capabilities as an outside consultant.

"Zoom has an important job to do in core application security, cryptographic design, and infrastructure security, and I'm looking forward to working with Zoom's engineering teams on those projects," wrote Stamos, now an assistant professor at Stanford University, on a blog. Post https://medium.com/@alexstamos/working-on-security-and-safety-with-zoom-2f61f197cb34 on Wednesday.

Taiwan and Germany have imposed restrictions on its use, while Elon Musk's SpaceX has banned the app due to security concerns. The company also received a class action lawsuit.

"It would be in Zoom's best interest to conduct a full-scale investigation into the security breaches and provide a report on whether the lapses led to a real compromise or not," said Theresa Payton, former White House chief information officer. and currently executive director of Soluciones Fortalice.

To address concerns, Zoom has embarked on a 90-day plan https://blog.zoom.us/wordpress/2020/04/08/update-on-zoom-90-day-plan-to-bolster-key – Privacy and Security Initiatives and has formed a CISO Council, which includes HSBC, NTT Data, Procore and Ellie Mae, chief information security officers, to discuss privacy, security and technology issues.

It has also established a board to advise CEO Yuan on privacy issues. Initial members include executives from VMware, Netflix, Uber, and Electronic Arts.

"However, I believe that any problem identified by Stamos and the advisory board will take more than 90 days to fix, review or change online," said Jonathan Kees, analyst at Summit Insights Group.

Competing with teams from Microsoft and Cisco's Webex, Zoom has seen daily users jump from 200 million to 200 million, and shares rose to a record in March.

However, recent concerns have slashed 31% from the March peak of $ 164.94 to Tuesday's close. It was up 8% in early trading on Nasdaq on Wednesday.

