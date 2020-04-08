Zoom privacy and security issues under scrutiny – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A popular video conferencing program faces scrutiny over its privacy practices.

Forced to work from home, millions of Americans have turned to Zoom for everyday activities.

Keller ATA Martial Arts moved its online classes last month. Owner Mary Johannesen teaches eight to ten classes per day. Most of his students are children.

That is why Johannesen said that she risks zero.

"It is definitely a learning curve to try to figure out how to use Zoom, how to admit people into a waiting room," said Johannesen.

Zoom has become an everyday item for everyone from teachers to journalists. This same story was filmed with Zoom.

But the company is now answering questions about how it handles user data, as well as the security features of the software.

"We do not sell your personal data," reads Zoom's privacy policy, released March 29. "If you are a company, a school or an individual user, we do not sell your data."

But that fact doesn't stop the company from analyzing user data in any way, according to Shawn Tuma, a cyber security attorney with Spencer Fane LLP in Plano.

"As consumers we now have to know that if we are provided with a free service, we are a product of that service," said Tuma.

Tuma has written a blog post about adjusting privacy settings in Zoom meetings.

Some tips include never publicly sharing meeting IDs and disabling the "file transfer,quot; feature.

Zoom's policy states that it only collects user data necessary to provide services, such as an IP address and device details.

An investigation by Motherboard found that Zoom allegedly shared user data with Facebook, prompting the company to end the practice a day later.

A California man also sued Zoom for sharing customer information with Facebook without giving notice. <

The FBI <> even issued a warning about an increase in "zoom bombardment,quot; incidents in which hackers interrupt meetings with profanity or pornography.

In a YouTube video, Zoom announced that it is now addressing some security flaws by automatically enabling waiting rooms, which allow the host to choose who can join a meeting, and inserting password protections in invitations.

Johannesen said that to increase the safety of his students, he disables screen sharing, only accepts usernames that he recognizes and blocks the meeting from strangers.

"Children are very important to me and protecting them is of utmost importance," said Johannesen.

A Zoom spokesperson did not respond to our requests for a Zoom interview before the deadline. In an email, the spokesperson cited an increased workload involving customer support.

"We are entering our quiet period in a few days and we are completely exhausted from time to time," wrote Amie Dehner. "PLEASE come back to us in June or so."