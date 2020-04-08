Zoom: German Ministry of Foreign Affairs restricts use of Zoom for security reasons: Report – Latest news

The German foreign ministry has restricted the use of the Zoom video conferencing service, and said in an internal memo to employees that security and data protection weaknesses made it too risky, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The memo added that since the system was widely used among the ministry's international partners, it was currently impossible to ban its use entirely and that in crises employees could use it on private machines for professional purposes.

"Based on media reports and our own findings, we have concluded that Zoom's software has critical weaknesses and serious data protection and security issues," reads the note quoted by Handelsblatt.

A government source confirmed the authenticity of the memo, but clarified that there were no restrictions on using the desktop version of Zoom over a fixed line connection, although confidential conversations should not be held as the app lacks end-to-end encryption. extreme.

Daily Zoom users have exploded as the coronavirus pandemic has spread across the globe, forcing millions of people to work from home, while schools have switched to their online app to teach online.

The increase in usage has also exposed security flaws, including a phenomenon called & # 39; zoombombing & # 39; where criminals make video calls, take control of shared screens, and post offensive content.

Taiwan's cabinet has told government agencies to stop using Zoom's conference app, and other countries are considering a similar move, the sources say.

Zoom has hired former Facebook chief of security Alex Stamos as an adviser and formed an advisory board to improve the privacy and security issues of the video conferencing application amid the global backlash.

