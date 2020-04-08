Zoom asks former Facebook security chief to help fix privacy issues – BGR

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people have been forced to transition to work from home. Video conferencing software like Zoom has enabled that transition, and Zoom, specifically, has seen an explosion in its user base.

Unfortunately, that also illuminates security and privacy issues. To help solve them, Zoom has asked former Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos to help the company address these issues.

This news will seem counterintuitive to some of you, especially if you have soured on Facebook for the past year or so thanks to its litany of privacy and security concerns. By now, most of you probably know that Zoom video conferencing software has experienced the same reaction in recent weeks as its popularity skyrocketed thanks to millions of people trapped in their homes by the coronavirus. Unfortunately, as the service experienced a surprising jump in users, from 10 million in December to 200 million in March, that growth has been accompanied by one controversy after another. Everything from annoying strange zoombombing, people's video calls to the revelation that some Zoom users' email addresses and photos had been leaked, with additional public relations nightmares, including the fact that some data Calls had been sent across China to non-Chinese users as well. like the Zoom iOS app that silently sends analytical data to Facebook.

Now Zoom has asked for help while working with these and other security and privacy issues – that help comes in the form of former Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos.

While it's tempting to read this news and shake your head, that's fine, that's rich, turning to a former Facebook executive to fix these problems, of all people! – It's worth noting that Stamos, who left Facebook two years ago and is the director of Stanford University's Internet Observatory, is highly respected in the privacy and security communities. Via your twitter accountHe is also a passionate advocate for user privacy and similar issues.

Some personal news … After tweeting about Zoom last week, I got a call from the CEO, @ericsyuan, and we had a great conversation. I am happy to say that I will be helping Alejar as they build their security program. Https://t.co/oZEbqXdcNM – Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) April 8, 2020

In a Medium post he released on Wednesday, Stamos explains that he received a phone call last week from Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan after Yuan had read some of Stamos' tweets about the issues Zoom is facing. "We discussed the significant challenges your company faced, both to respond to incredible user growth and to meet today's security expectations," Stamos writes. “He asked thoughtful and thoughtful questions about my experiences working in companies facing extreme crises, and I was impressed by his clear vision of Zoom as a reliable platform and his willingness to take aggressive steps to get there.

"He asked if I would be interested in helping Zoom develop his safety and security capabilities as an external consultant, and I immediately accepted."

He goes on to write that what drew him to this challenge was the fact that successfully scaling a video platform like this, and at this size, with "appreciable downtime,quot; in the span of a few weeks, is unprecedented in history. from Internet . Something special has been happening at Zoom, he adds, and the security challenges that go hand in hand are fascinating for someone like him.

"I encourage the entire industry to use this moment to reflect on their own security practices and have honest conversations about things that we could all be doing better," concludes the Stamos post. "This is arguably the most shocking challenge facing the technology industry in the COVID-19 era, and together we can take something positive out of these difficult times and ensure that communications are more secure and safe for everyone."

Image Source: MATTIA SEDDA / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock