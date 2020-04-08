Zayn Malik stays with Gigi Hadid's family during Covid-19 lockdown

%MINIFYHTML3a33439108d8610af6aec8405ce5674576%

The former One Directioner meets his future mother-in-law when his girlfriend takes him to his family's home in upstate New York during the coronavirus blockade.

Zayn Malik he is going through the coronavirus closure with his girlfriend Gigi hadid and her mother, Yolanda, in New York State.

The girlfriend of the 27-year-old "Pillowtalk" singer decided he really wanted to be with his mother during the public health crisis and, according to the British newspaper The Sun, Zayn was more than happy to go with her.

A source said: "The property is charming and Zayn has known Gigi's family for years. But now he spends a lot of time with them and there is no chance that he can return to his home in central New York."

"Fortunately there is plenty of room up there for them to get out and keep their distance."

The couple first joined in late 2015, months after Zayn ended their engagement to Small mix star Perrie Edwards. A year later, they posed side by side for a Vogue photo shoot, but decided to part ways in March 2018, before reigniting the romance soon after.

After breaking things up again in early 2019, Gigi, 24, enjoyed a brief romance with "High school"star Tyler Cameron – but confirmed that he returned with Zayn earlier this year 2020.

Meanwhile, the former star Only one direction bandmate Niall Horan He has kept himself busy during the period of social isolation with an impressive training regimen, which includes morning runs and fitness circuits in the afternoon, as well as a home study to "take away some of the boredom."

The singer was forced to cancel his next "Nice To Meet Ya World Tour" with a friend. Lewis Capaldi, due to the pandemic. The excursion, in support of their new album "Heartbreak Weather", was due to start later this month, April 2020.