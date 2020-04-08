YouTube Originals offers some library titles for free during lockout – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML1044e52643748d696ff52d682288f35e76%

YouTube Originals is sweeping the paywall in several of its series as people take refuge in their homes during the coronavirus crisis.

Programs available to stream for a limited time starting today as part of YouTube's #StayAtHome initiative include Step up: high water (Seasons 1-2), Me and my grandmother Impulse (Seasons 1-2), Quartet (Seasons 1-2), Escape the night (Seasons 1-4), Sideswiped, Matpat’s Game Lab, thinking too much with Kat and June, Restart Y The false show.

In addition, several children's and family series will begin releasing episodes for free on YouTube and YouTube Kids in the coming weeks. Sherwood It was available today, and others will follow soon: We are intelligent (April 13th), Hyperlink (May 4), Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force (June 1) and Kings of atlantis (June 29).

Sherwood, Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force Y Kings of atlantis It will also be available in multiple languages, YouTube said.