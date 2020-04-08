Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

China reopens city where pandemic started

After more than 10 weeks of closure, residents of Wuhan, China can now leave the city by submitting to the authorities a government-authorized phone app that measures their risk of contagion. Stores are reopening, parks are filling up and life is slowly returning.

The reopening on Wednesday came a day after China reported that there were no new deaths for the first time since January, although doubts remained about the country's statistics.

Within the city of 11 million, there are still strict rules to prevent the coronavirus from reemerging. Authorities tell everyone to stay home as much as possible, and schools remain closed.

The experience has left a "deeply damaged,quot; city, write our correspondents. "Illness and death have touched hundreds of thousands of lives, imprinting a trauma that could last for decades."