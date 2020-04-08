Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

China reopens city where pandemic started
After more than 10 weeks of closure, residents of Wuhan, China can now leave the city by submitting to the authorities a government-authorized phone app that measures their risk of contagion. Stores are reopening, parks are filling up and life is slowly returning.
The reopening on Wednesday came a day after China reported that there were no new deaths for the first time since January, although doubts remained about the country's statistics.
Within the city of 11 million, there are still strict rules to prevent the coronavirus from reemerging. Authorities tell everyone to stay home as much as possible, and schools remain closed.
The experience has left a "deeply damaged,quot; city, write our correspondents. "Illness and death have touched hundreds of thousands of lives, imprinting a trauma that could last for decades."
Britain's new untested leader
Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain He remained in the intensive care unit of a London hospital on Tuesday fighting symptoms of the coronavirus. You are receiving a "standard oxygen treatment,quot; but have not had a ventilator.
It has thrown Britain, which does not have a coded order of succession, into unknown territory. The nation's current substitute is Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, who will become the de facto leader of the government if Mr. Johnson is unable to carry out his duties.
Still, there is good news; More than 750,000 volunteers have signed up with health service and community groups to help care for Britain's most vulnerable people during the country's closure.
Read an interview with our London correspondent in our Background Story below.
In other developments:
-
Paris It has banned outdoor sports, including running, for much of the day as France became the fourth country in the world to break the grim 10,000 milestone.
-
The filipino President Rodrigo Duterte extended a confinement on the country's main island for another two weeks on Tuesday, covering some 60 million people.
-
Turkey it has ordered its citizens to wear masks in crowded public places, saying it will hand them out for free to all families. The country has more than 34,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, a number that is increasing.
-
Denmark, one of the first countries in Europe to close, is reopening nurseries and primary schools on April 15.
-
From Canada Public health officials have inspired ballads, street art, recipes, T-shirts. A British Columbia official even has a Fan's club.
Spain's painful steps
Spain has the second highest number of cases in the world, with more than 14,000 deaths reported.
The epidemic has forced the Spanish to face the type of fight. going back to the Spanish Civil War of the thirties.
Healthcare unions, with more members infected than anywhere else in the world, are now taking authorities to court for failing to protect them. It is estimated that around 15 percent of the Spanish population has been infected. Critics have blamed Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for not blocking the country earlier and for not storing medical equipment.
The crisis in Spain is a painful example of a government's tendency to initially rule out the cost of the virus in countries previously affected during the pandemic, although the country is not alone.
Japan: Medical experts wonder if Japan's declaration of a state emergency on Tuesday is too little and too late.
U.S: President Trump threatened to cut funding to the World Health Organization on Tuesday, criticizing his handling of the outbreak. He also denied seeing a memo from a senior adviser who warned in January that the pandemic could kill or make millions of Americans sick.
Opinion: Nearly a month after the shutdown, Italy's freelance and seasonal workers are having the most difficult time as the economy is heading for a contraction, two translators in the country write.
If you have 10 minutes, it's worth it
Guyana's oil boom brings wealth and ethnic tensions
Guyana, once one of the poorest countries in South America, is accelerating towards a future as an oil-producing giant.
Many are welcoming that change. Others, however, wonder if the new wealth will change life for a majority or only for a select few. Ethnic tensions are escalating, and environmentalists worry about the cost of fossil fuel production in a nation where nine out of 10 people live below sea level.
This is what is happening the most.
Afghanistan: Taliban leaders ordered negotiators to withdraw from talks over a prisoner swap with the Afghan government on Tuesday, threatening a fragile peace deal between the Taliban and the United States.
Snapshot: Above, Ying Ying and Le Le, two giant pandas who finally got in the mood after 13 years of living together in a Hong Kong zoo. The two members of the famous low-libido species. it successfully mated on Monday, a cause for celebration in the world of animal conservation.
New music: How English pop star Dua Lipa released one of the biggest pop records of the year from her couch.
What we are reading: This GQ feature that goes inside the Eliud Kipchoge training ground in Kenya. "Come for the photos of the fastest marathon runner in history, wearing haute couture," says Talya Minsberg, sports editor. "Stick to Knox Robinson's words and the wisdom shared by Kipchoge."
Now a break from the news
Cook: A large bowl of green and garlic vegetables can be a well-deserved break from all the cakes and cookies you've been baking.
Read: This collection of recommendation letters from The Times magazine is deeply relaxing. And there are so many good, weird, and animal-friendly true crime books and novels to read, especially if you've seen "Tiger King,quot; on Netflix.
Do: Many people are buying small desks. And many wonder how to celebrate Easter and Easter in isolation.
And now for the backstory on …
The National Leader in Intensive Care
London Times correspondent Stephen Castle has been covering Britain's coronavirus outbreak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's personal experience with Covid-19. Melina Delkic from the Briefing Team spoke to her about what she is seeing on the ground.
Tell us how Boris Johnson is doing and how his case has progressed.
On Tuesday we found out that he was stable at night and was still in intensive care. Critically, they said he had received some oxygen but had not been on a respirator or required invasive treatment.
His girlfriend Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, tweeted about the symptoms, but we have no suggestion that she has suffered something as serious as Boris Johnson.
What's the mood right now in Britain?
There was quite a bit of surprise and some commotion in this week's announcement.
Really until Thursday, and even until Friday, the plan was for him to get out of self-isolation on Friday, which would have been seven days from the time he was diagnosed. Then he made a kind of rather shaky home video explaining his situation, in which he didn't look terrible, but he didn't look great either. That was as far as we knew.
What are the big questions about leadership in this time of crisis?
It has caused a kind of power vacuum. We are in a rather unpredictable position where we are unclear on how the government is administered. As you know, there is no written constitution.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is in the post of prime minister, but right now there seems to be a sense that everything is going wrong for the government at an incredibly critical time for the country.
A correction: Tuesday's briefing erroneously spelled the name of the British agency whose staff members worked with the Bletchley Park code-breaking facility during World War II. It was MI6, not M16.
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Isabella
Thank you
Melissa Clark for the recipe, and Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the break from the news. You can reach the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about the presidential primary election in Wisconsin.
• Here's today's Mini crossword puzzle and a clue: party keepsake (five letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• Join the scientific team at The Times for a live discussion of the latest findings on the coronavirus. R.S.V.P. here for the call, at 9 p.m. today in london
%MINIFYHTMLd48916b184b15a33c1519fe5530b11b07%