YoungBoy never broke again Mom throws Tirade at her enemies, suggests her son shoot them

Sherhonda Gaulden Warns Those Who Come After Hit Maker & # 39; Make No Sense & # 39; stop talking about him or, otherwise, you'd better reload [your weapon] and go out again.

YoungBoy never broke again he seemed to have inherited his aggression from his mother. Sherhonda Gaulden railed against her son's enemies on Instagram Live and warned them not to speak ill of rapper Baton Rouge.

"Don't talk about my son n *** a, because guess what, that's an adult man over there, that's a fucking man over there," he told his followers on Tuesday, April 7. "And I promise you, I don't want my son to run after anyone, that I don't look for anyone or anything like that. Don't do anything like that. I don't want my son to do nothing like that."

Without stopping there, Sherhonda issued a stern warning, "But I am saying this to any muthaf ** kin 'body that held its breath muthaf ** kin' body." He went on to suggest that his son would shoot those critics, saying, "If you go to him and if you go to him, b *** h, you'd better let out all the muthaf ** kin 'bullets he's got on his muthaf * * kin & # 39; gun and I'd better recharge it and let it out again. "

It's unclear what triggered Sherhonda's anger, but YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was recently involved in a social media dispute with Kodak Black about the latter's comment on the arrest of YoungBoy's girlfriend, Iyanna Mayweather. Kodak accused YoungBoy of cooperating with the police.

"They don't say a Lil Bih piece They say completely Bih LOL Anyway, man, that word doesn't even arise to be attached to your name @nba_youngboy. Dam Lil Bra Don't do Dat Lil Girl like Dat Man! Don't do that A Lil Girl likes Dat! I mean I'm locked up, but this seems like Otha S ** t would KNOW SOMETHING a little bit, "she wrote on Instagram from jail.

Kodak continued: "This S ** t Make Like U was scared Dem Ppl I was going to go Try to load U Wit It or something UU screamed … Dat No Da Drip Man U Kno We Don & # 39; t Holla @ Dem Ppl ! One of Dem Niggaz Inna Hize Wit U Coulda Talk To Dem People B4 U Did Cuz U Don & # 39; t Kno S ** t Smh Where Ya Coach Was @nba_youngboy Smh I see I have to write a UA letter and tie your shoes Fa U Lil Bra. "

YoungBoy then responded to Kodak's claims in an outrageous protest. He said, "[Kodak] says to cooperate. Why, stupid, bitch? About my wife ?! Iyanna, get up. Come here. Are you talking about this girl here? Are you talking about my wife? My house What do I pay for? "He continued," Tell me why this shit spoke to me from jail. Why the fuck are you looking at me from jail? Man, you're a damn! This shit is going to say I cooped with the police. "

YoungBoy was accused of manipulating Iyanna, who is the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. According to his ex-girlfriend, YoungBoy instigated a fight between her and his high school girl, suggesting that Iyanna might be experiencing the same thing right now.