Yes, Kylie Jenner is still the youngest self-made billionaire

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Success can be Kylie JennerThe middle name.
The present day, Forbes released its annual list of world billionaires and a well-known E! Star has earned a place once again.
For those who didn't guess, the 22-year-old keeping up with the Kardashians Star is the world's youngest self-made billionaire for the second year in a row.
Kylie made the list for the first time in March 2019. And according to Forbes, further consolidated its place last November when it agreed to sell 51% of its Kylie cosmetics to beauty giant Coty Inc. for an impressive $ 600 million. The deal values his business at approximately $ 1.2 billion.
The businesswoman is one of only 2,095 people with a ten-digit fortune. Not bad, Kylie.
"I didn't expect anything. I didn't foresee the future," Kylie said prior to the post. "But (the recognition) feels really good. That's a good pat on the back."
Since receiving the recognition of Forbes In 2019, Kylie only expanded her businesses, which now include products in Ulta stores across the country.
She was associated with Kim Kardashian for a collaboration with KKW Fragrance as she releases her own Kylie Skin.
Kylie also had the opportunity to collaborate with Stormi Webster. "I think I've been waiting for this moment since the day I found out I was pregnant," she wrote on Instagram when she announced the collection. "A complete collection … dedicated to my beautiful daughter."
So what's next on Kylie's to-do list? You will have to keep up to date to find out.
But e! News previously confirmed that Kylie submitted documents to mark the phrases "Kylie Con,quot;, "Kylie Kon,quot; and "Kylie Museum,quot;. Is anyone else speculating that a fan convention could be in progress?
And we can't help but mention that Kylie tends to pay back with her success. He recently donated $ 1 million to Coronavirus relief efforts and previously gave $ 1 million to Australia's wildfire relief efforts.
Well done Kylie!
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTMLff7e28179952c6db2c020d8309f59e107%