Yes, Kylie Jenner is still the youngest self-made billionaire

Success can be Kylie JennerThe middle name.

The present day, Forbes released its annual list of world billionaires and a well-known E! Star has earned a place once again.

For those who didn't guess, the 22-year-old keeping up with the Kardashians Star is the world's youngest self-made billionaire for the second year in a row.

Kylie made the list for the first time in March 2019. And according to Forbes, further consolidated its place last November when it agreed to sell 51% of its Kylie cosmetics to beauty giant Coty Inc. for an impressive $ 600 million. The deal values ​​his business at approximately $ 1.2 billion.

The businesswoman is one of only 2,095 people with a ten-digit fortune. Not bad, Kylie.

"I didn't expect anything. I didn't foresee the future," Kylie said prior to the post. "But (the recognition) feels really good. That's a good pat on the back."