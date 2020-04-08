World Athletics Championships rescheduled for 2022 | Athletics News







The World Athletics Championships have been rescheduled for July 14-24, 2022, narrowly avoiding a clash with the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Oregon World Championships were originally due to take place in August of next year, but have moved due to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled to start on July 27, just three days after the conclusion of the World Athletics Championships.

The World Athletics Council said the date had been agreed after consultation with Birmingham 2022 organizers and that it "will avoid direct conflict between any of these important events."