Woody Harrelson, John Cusack among celebrities promoting the 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory

Health alum woody harrelson and Do not say anything Star John Cusack are the latest Hollywood stars to promote conspiracy theories around the COVID-19 virus and its relationship to 5G networks. According to the theory, powerful new 5G networks are weakening the human immune system and making people vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Harrelson released a report earlier this week on the "negative effects of 5G,quot; and the possible role it has played in the pandemic.

"John Cusack, the actor, called me bubbah and then blocked me because I gently disagreed with his 5G conspiracy theory,quot; apparently it is a true sentence that I can say in 2020.

"I haven't fully investigated it, I find it very interesting," Harrelson wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, adding that "5G radiation,quot; is "exacerbating,quot; the spread of COVID-19 and making it more deadly.

On Tuesday, John Cusack joined the conspiracy chorus, claiming that his sources tell him that 5G is bad for people's health.

"5 – G (sic) will be shown to be very, very bad for people's health," Cusack wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "I got sources from the scientific and medical community."

Cusack added that his critics were "just dumb,quot; and "screwed up sheep." However, he never voiced the dangers he fears due to the alleged connection. Apparently, the 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory claims that 5G networks started in Wuhan, China at the same time as the COVID-19 pandemic was born.

Some conspiracy theorists claim that the radiation from the new 5G networks is weakening the immune systems, while others claim that the network actually caused COVID-19. Some people have taken the theory so seriously that there have been a series of arson attacks on telephone towers in the UK. UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove called the attacks "dangerous nonsense."

Since both Woody Harrelson and John Cusack have removed their comments, it is quite clear that the posts were not well received by fans or skeptics.

Critic Dr. Michael Head of the University of Southampton said The Evening Standard that “conspiracy theorists are a public health hazard who once read a Facebook page. Celebrities who fan the flames of these conspiracy theorists should be ashamed. ”

What you think? Is there any merit in the idea that COVID-19 is connected to the new 5G network? Or is it a conspiracy theory that is spreading "dangerous nonsense,quot;?



