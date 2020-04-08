"Wizards of Waverly Place,quot; star Jennifer Stone prides herself on being a nurse helping "On The Front Lines,quot;

"I just hope to live up to all of the amazing frontline healthcare providers right now as I prepare to join them."
You may remember Jennifer Stone as Harper from Wizards of Waverly Place.
When the show ended, Jennifer went to nursing school.
On Tuesday, she shared an Instagram post that says she's officially a nurse and that she hopes to help those fighting COVID-19 on the front lines.
"A very good friend of mine (@maiarawalsh) pointed out to me that today is #WorldHealthDay. It is also the day I went from being a volunteer, then a nursing student and now a RN resident," wrote Jennifer.
"I just hope to live up to all of the amazing frontline healthcare providers right now as I prepare to join them."
