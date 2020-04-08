With Matt Lynch joining CU Buffs and Ryan Lynch with Rams, Rocky Mountain Showdown got spicier

If destinies are kind, Matt Lynch will Finally dressing up for a college football game at Fort Collins. The only trap? It will do it like a CU Buff.

"I'm sure deep down, it does (annoy the family) a little," admitted Lynch, the former Legacy High quarterback and CSU Rams legacy, with a smile. "But my parents supported me with my decision, regardless of the school I attended."

And welcome to a divided Broomfield home. Lynch's little brother Ryan is a red-shirt sophomore on the CSU soccer team. Her father Kevin was a defensive end under Rams icon Earle Bruce. Her uncle, Sean Moran, played at CSU with Bruce and Sonny Lubick en route to the NFL.

Only when Matt takes the field on September 5 at Canvas Stadium will he not wear the traditional family green and gold.

"Upon leaving high school, (CU) was always a school I wanted to go to," said Lynch, the former Legacy quarterback and grandson of late Broncos running back Fran Lynch, who earlier this week announced that he would join the Buffs as a graduate. to transfer.

"I never had that opportunity. But now that it's come the second time, it means a little more. I couldn't let it go. "

The former UCLA tight end says 10 schools called after he left the Bruins and entered the transfer portal in January; some asked the 6-foot-4-inch Lynch to play as a quarterback, while others chased him into the tight end. That last group included the Buffs, who are making him walk.

Rated as the # 3 prospect in the state for the Class of 2016 by 247Sports, Lynch had originally committed to the family program, CSU, as a preparatory call. But when then-coach Jim McElwain left Fort Collins to go to the University of Florida in December 2014, Lynch reopened his recruitment and finally settled in Westwood next spring.

Only the Bruins were still shuffling the deck on the offensive side of the ball, and the Broomfield County native found himself getting lost in that jumble on the way.

Lynch made his first appearance behind the center in Utah in 2017, throwing a touchdown pass in Salt Lake City. He moved into tight end a year ago, appearing in 12 contests last fall on special teams and as a reserve tight end, catching a touchdown pass in a 20-17 loss in Arizona.

"Four (offensive coordinators) in four years," Lynch lamented. “A new offense every year.

"I didn't sign up for that. But that's something I can hang my hat on. I can say, 'Hey, you're showing me a crime, I'll pick it up real quick.'

Lynch met CU tight end coach Taylor Embree, a UCLA alumnus, when the latter was a graduate assistant to the 2013-15 Bruins. The opportunity to reconnect with Embree made the idea of ​​spending her final college season at Front Range all the more appealing.

So did the possibility of more playing time under a new Buffs training regimen.

"I wanted to have a new vision," said Lynch, who plans to earn a master's degree in CU in organizational leadership. "I thought, 'I can graduate, and I think I should try my options and see if I can be (first team) or (second team) in a new school next year."

On the other hand, Ryan is already speaking badly via Twitter. And how will mom and dad dress for the 2020 edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown with children in both of them dock?

"I don't know," Lynch said, laughing again. "We will have to see where they appear."