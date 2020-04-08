With fewer drivers on the road, some auto insurers will offer rebates to customers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– As millions of Americans remain under orders to stay home, several auto insurance companies have promised to issue rebates to customers.

With more people working from home or dealing with unemployment, fewer drivers are now on the road.

This week, Allstate announced that it will return 15% of the premiums paid by customers in April and May.

Liberty Mutual Insurance did the same on Tuesday, declaring that it will offer its customers a 15% refund on two months of auto insurance premiums.

American Family Insurance said it will provide customers a one-time payment of $ 50 for each insured vehicle.

"Why? Because with fewer cars on the road these days, there are fewer accidents," the AFI website said. "And most importantly, it's the right thing."

State Farm and Progressive spokespersons said they are likely to make announcements later this week.

"We are also exploring the best way to return some of the premium to customers to reflect the decrease in exposure that comes with less frequent driving during the pandemic and we hope to have those plans soon," said Jeff Sibel, spokesman for Progressive.

GEICO stated that it would also be working with clients, explaining in a statement:

"GEICO is granting a 15 percent credit to its automobile and motorcycle customers, as their policy will be renewed between April 8 and October 7. The credit will also apply to any new policies purchased during this period."

"We have this leak, but it won't be long until we see a flood," said Bob Hunt, director of insurance for the Consumer Federation of America.

Hunt previously served as the Texas Insurance Commissioner during the 1990s.

In March, the United States Federation of Consumers issued a letter to insurance companies, urging them to modify premiums as fewer drivers hit the road.

"(The companies) are going to feel the pressure if they start reporting massive profits while people suffer," said Hunt, who suggests that all clients should contact their insurance companies about possible reimbursements.

Even in cases where insurers do not issue reimbursements, customers may still qualify for discounts or reduced coverage.

"They should see how they use the car. If it's different than it was last month, there is a good chance that they could save money, maybe a lot of money, "said Dan Karr, founder of consumer watchdog ValChoice.

Several companies base premiums on mileage estimates.

Karr said policyholders should request to change their vehicle use from "commuting,quot; to "recreational,quot; if they are working from home for the foreseeable future.

Customers who plan to store their cars for more than 30 days with no intention of driving may be eligible for a coverage reduction. Some "storage,quot; plans allow policyholders to maintain comprehensive coverage only, while suspending liability and collision coverage.

On its website, ValChoice offers a calculator that calculates how much customers could save on auto insurance in each state.

The group also recently released a report on how it predicts auto insurers and customers will do in the coming months. <>

Karr said he predicts auto insurance companies will still make a profit if there is a significant decrease in claims payments.

"It is an almost pure profit (for insurance companies) right now because all of these cars are parked," said Karr. "So giving money back to consumers is definitely the right thing to do."

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Insurance said the agency issued a bulletin last month, encouraging the insurance industry in general to be flexible with policyholders.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the National Association of Insurance Commissioners wrote:

“Since the early days of the outbreak, state insurance regulators have worked to protect both consumers and market stability in a way tailored to their individual regions, including grace periods for insurance premiums. The NAIC will continue to share the actions individual members are taking with its larger membership and coordinate discussions on possible best practices and standards from various states. "