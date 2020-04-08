Windows 10 is getting Linux file integration in File Explorer

Microsoft previously shipped a full Linux kernel on Windows 10, and now the company plans to fully integrate access to Linux files in the built-in File Explorer. A new Linux icon will be available in the left navigation pane in File Explorer, providing access to the root file system for any distribution that is installed on Windows 10.

The icon that will appear in File Explorer is the famous Tux, the penguin mascot for the Linux kernel. Microsoft is testing the integration of Linux File Explorer into a new version of Windows 10 that is available to testers today.

All this is enabled through Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Linux, a system that the company has been gradually improving with the integration of Bash shell, native OpenSSH in Windows 10 and even Ubuntu, SUSE Linux and Fedora in the Windows Store. Microsoft also released a new Windows Terminal command line tool last year.

If you have WSL enabled, Tux will show up in File Explorer, and Microsoft is now looking for feedback on the integration before it ends as part of a future Windows 10 update. The software maker will send this update to all Windows users. 10 later this year.