Why is there a shortage of toilet paper amid the coronavirus pandemic?

When writing the history of the coronavirus pandemic, the disappearance of toilet paper could be classified as a footnote in a dark and terrifying account. But it can be a very long, complex, and even wise footnote, because toilet paper, or rather the lack of it, reveals a lot about who we are and how we behave in a crisis.

He showed David Cohen something about the nature of humanity: As a cashier at a supermarket in Asheville, North Carolina, he saw people buying absurd amounts of toilet paper, but he also saw people come to the cashier counter and suddenly decide to consider to those who have less.

"Some people said, 'Wait, I'm going to put these rolls back on the shelf so someone else can buy them,'" said Cohen, who was happy to wait as his customers paid a quick return visit to the Isolate 14.

He inspired Leslie Klein to poetry: "Store shelves are full of basic necessities / Fear took the helm, driving shopping insane / Then a paper cushion gives a feeling of security." Klein, an artist, and poet, if you didn't already know it, in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, doesn't find any vibes in her local stores, but was encouraged to discover that a kind of underground market in TP information developed.

"Friends pass on hot advice," he said. "Like,quot; you can find something wholesale here. "It's something that people really feel they can't do without."

He confirmed Ronald Blumer's opinion that "people have deep emotional connections with what goes in and out of our bodies." It sounds very bad, but it is part of your being. "

Blumer, a Manhattan writer who actually wrote a book on toilet paper in 2013, managed to find a ton of stuff the other day at, of all places, a small hardware store. "People don't know they carry it, so they still have something," he said. "Or maybe it's because he's not the best TP. Single-layer, OMG!

It has become a kind of obsession. You can't find it in your local market, which you can't get nearly enough from your dealers, who get their normal supply from the manufacturers, which is not remote enough.

The economics and logistics of the problem are somewhat controversial, although there are good and abundant theories to explain why the insipid guarantee from your favorite supermarket that "more is on the way,quot;: Google finds more than half a million visits for these types of corporate advertising. on the decrease in the scarcity of TP is misleading.

Expert fleets, working from home, are already examining the issue from as many perspectives as the university has departments. Quants, who have studied "the problem of toilet paper,quot; for years, wondering why some people in public toilets take the largest and fullest roll, while others, known as "little sorters,quot;, use the roll that is more near the gap, they focus on why the supply chain has broken. Psychologists are curious why TP, which is not exactly essential for sustaining human life, ranks at the height of milk and bread in our panic buying behaviors. Social historians see why people came to view toilet paper as vital when it didn't even become a staple of the home until the 1940s.

All of which is quite interesting, but it doesn't get you any closer to the score of an eight-pack of Charmin Mega Ultra Strong or the elusive brick of Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare. Or even a roll or two of the cheap scratchy, clear, single-layer stuff.

The problem, like the virus that generated it, is global. In Australia, a coffee started accepting TP rolls as payment – a cup of coffee will cost you three rolls. In Hong Kong, criminals raised a supermarket at gunpoint; all they took were 600 rolls of soft material. A pet store in Dornburg, Germany last week installed an outdoor toilet paper entrance in a parking lot when the owner was able to get a mass shipment.

Nothing seems to be unwinding in the right direction for a product that rarely gets much attention: In Hutchins, Texas, a trailer truck carrying a full load of toilet paper crashed and burned last week on I-20. The scrolls, more charred or burned to ashes, spread everywhere, closing the road.

Demand is as abundant as supply is evident. Americans have spent $ 1.4 billion on toilet paper in the past four weeks, a 102% increase from the same period the year before, according to data compiled by IRI, which tracks retail sales based on the bar codes of the products. (Prices have been fairly stable during that time). Only hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, and the like have seen substantially greater sales increases.

But in late March, TP sales plummeted because the offer simply wasn't there.

(Only one category of products found in grocery stores experienced a drop in sales last week compared to the previous year: energy drinks. Whether people work from home or not, they apparently don't need a such a big urge to get through the day.)

So why are TP shelves still big vacuum banks more than a month after many stores reported that customers were hoarding things?

The main theories are:

1. We are buying too much toilet paper because we are panicking and there will be none when we need it.

2. In reality, we are using much more than usual at home because most people take shelter on site rather than using the facilities while at work, school, restaurants, or other public places.

"The third theory is that you are both right," said Doug Baker, vice president of the Food Industry Association, which represents retailers, distributors and producers, the entire business chain from the factory to you.

It is a three-part problem, Baker said. Part one, hoarding: "We have real situations across the country where people buy a whole case," he said. "Demand became unprecedented and still is."

That's something the industry knows well: Customers regularly clean the toilet paper aisle before major snowstorms and hurricanes, and the system can recover quickly. But this crisis has tested the limits because the increase in demand is at the national level, it has been happening for some time and it is open.

Second part, displacement. The same number of people have the same need for toilet paper. But the industry is not ready for a general transfer of work and school to the home; Home TP is softer, packaged in smaller rolls, and made and distributed by different companies than the giant rolls seen in offices, institutional settings, and public restrooms.

Third part, adapting on the go. Baker said the industry is changing rapidly. Manufacturers have added hours in factories, and last week, companies that make industrial products reached an agreement with the country's largest food distributors to take their product to grocery stores.

But it is not as simple as putting the big commercial rolls on trucks. Most industrial rolls do not have barcodes on the package, so stores have trouble storing them. They are adapting by putting small code stickers, like those stuck on pieces of fruit, on commercial rolls.

Supermarkets argue that, as Ira Kress, interim president of Giant Food, put it: "There is no shortage of supply, but it takes time for the manufacturing process and our supply chain to recover from the significant increase in demand."

Giant's suppliers "send us many more products than normal, but we are also selling many more products than normal," said Kress. "Please just buy what you need for this week instead of stocking up."

The shortage is unlikely to go away anytime soon.

"We'll eventually get there," said Baker. “We need the machines to keep running. And we need sales to decrease. It could take several weeks. "

Ideally, that won't lead to too much misbehavior on the part of the desperate TP. Black markets in this area have developed in the past. In the 1990s, a manager at Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium stole $ 34,000 worth of toilet paper, leaving the stadium shortly before the Eagles' soccer game. The manager was fired after investigators determined that he had been ordering twice as much toilet paper and reselling much of it. The scandal prompted a city official to deliver this legendary quote to a local journalist: "Man, he really cleaned up that stadium."

Blumer, who has also written books on sweat, pee, and navel, said the modern notion that TP is essential was created by companies that first sold to Americans by using the product in the 1940s.

"They had to convince people to use it," he said. "They had a huge ad campaign that terrified women, with surgeons wearing gloves and scalpels saying, 'Too bad you didn't buy the right toilet paper for your husband.'

In an emergency, today's consumers could reuse newspaper or book pages like their grandparents did, Blumer said. Or they could use bidets, which shoot jets of water to clean instead of paper; In reality, toilet paper is primarily water, which is mixed in the manufacturing process with pressure-cooked wood chips. Bidets, common throughout much of the world, have never made great strides in the U.S. market, but sales here have increased in recent weeks, according to the manufacturers of the devices.

But Blumer admits that he is unlikely to stray from the role in a society that many say, like his TP, has become smoother with each passing generation.

Decades of seemingly absurd television commercials portraying toilet paper as a tender friend have infiltrated popular consciousness. So, in the opening image of the Philadelphia rapper's latest song, Land Whack, a whimpering cry for being "fed up with being trapped in the house," a turtle huddles against toilet paper rolls, which Whack cautiously removes from the Like a priceless hidden gem, it keeps a secret protection in the fridge against the dark forces that threaten us all.

