Why coronavirus conspiracy theories flourish. And why does it matter

The coronavirus has sparked an avalanche of conspiracy theories, disinformation and propaganda, eroding public confidence and undermining health officials in ways that could lengthen and even survive the pandemic.
Claims that the virus is a foreign biological weapon, a partisan invention, or part of a plot to redesign the population have replaced a meaningless virus with more familiar and understandable villains. Each claim seems to give a senseless tragedy some degree of meaning, however obscure.
Rumors of secret cures (diluted bleach, turning off your electronic devices, bananas) promise hope of warding off a threat from which even world leaders cannot escape.
The belief that one has knowledge of forbidden knowledge offers feelings of certainty and control in the midst of a crisis that has turned the world upside down. And sharing that "knowledge,quot; can give people something hard to come by after weeks of confinement and death: a sense of agency.
"It has all the ingredients to lead people to conspiracy theories," said Karen M. Douglas, a social psychologist who studies belief in conspiracies at the University of Kent in Britain.
The patently incredible rumors and claims are spread by ordinary people whose critical faculties have simply been overwhelmed, psychologists say, by feelings of confusion and helplessness.
But many false claims are also being promoted by governments seeking They hide their failures, partisan actors seeking political gain, ordinary swindlers, and, in the United States, a president who has pushed unproven cures and falsehoods that deflect blame.
All conspiracy theories carry a common message: the only protection comes from possessing the secret truths that "they,quot; don't want you to hear.
The feelings of security and control these rumors offer may be illusory, but the damage to public confidence is too real.
It has led people to consume fatal home remedies and to ignore the social distancing orientation. And it is disrupting collective actions, such as staying home or wearing masks, necessary to contain a virus that has already killed more than 79,000 people.
"We have faced pandemics before," said Graham Brookie, who heads the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Investigation Laboratory. "We have not faced a pandemic at a time when humans are as connected and have as much access to information as they are now."
This growing ecosystem of disinformation and public mistrust has led the World Health Organization to warn of an "infodemic,quot;.
"You see the space flood," Brookie said, adding: "Anxiety is viral, and we are all feeling that on a large scale."
The charm of "secret knowledge,quot;
"People are drawn to conspiracies because they promise to satisfy certain psychological motives that are important to people," said Dr. Douglas. The main one: mastery of the facts, autonomy over well-being and a sense of control.
If truth doesn't meet those needs, humans have an incredible ability to make up stories that will, even when some part of us knows they are false. A recent study found that people are significantly more likely to share false information about the coronavirus than they think.
"The magnitude of the misinformation spreading in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic is overwhelming our little team," Snopes, a fact-checking site, said on Twitter. "We are seeing dozens of people, in a rush to find comfort, make matters worse by sharing wrong (sometimes dangerous) information."
Widely shared, Instagram posts falsely suggested that the coronavirus was planned by Bill Gates, on behalf of the pharmaceutical companies. In Alabama, Facebook posts falsely claimed that shadowy powers had secretly ordered sick patients to be flown to the state by helicopter. In Latin America, equally unfounded rumors have proliferated that the virus was designed to spread H.I.V. In Iran, pro-government voices portray the disease as a Western plot.
If the statements are considered taboo, so much the better.
The belief that we have access to secret information can help us feel that we have an advantage, that we are somehow more secure. "If you believe in conspiracy theories, then you have power through knowledge that other people don't have," said Dr. Douglas.
Italian media commented on a video posted by an Italian man from Tokyo, where he claimed the coronavirus was treatable but that Italian officials were "hiding the truth."
Other videos, Popular on YouTube, they claim that the entire pandemic is a fiction organized to control the population.
Others say the disease is real, but its cause is not a virus: it is 5G cellular networks.
A YouTube video that fuels this falsehood, and implies that social distancing measures could be ignored, has received 1.9 million views. In Britain, there have been a series of attacks on cell towers.
Conspiracy theories can also make people feel less alone. Few things strengthen the ties of "us,quot; like the demonstration against "them,quot;, especially foreigners and minorities, both frequent scapegoats for coronavirus rumors and much more so far.
But any comfort it provides is short-lived.
Over time, according to research, the conspiracy trade not only does not meet our psychological needs, Dr. Douglas said, but also tends to worsen feelings of fear or helplessness.
And that can lead us to look for even more extreme explanations, like addicts looking for bigger and bigger successes.
Governments find opportunities in confusion
Homegrown conspirators and skeptics are joining governments. In anticipation of the political reaction to the crisis, government leaders have moved quickly to avoid guilt by trafficking their own false claims.
A senior Chinese official He alleged that members of the United States Army introduced the virus into China, an accusation that was allowed to flourish on China's tightly controlled social media.
In Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro suggested that the virus was an American biological weapon directed at China. In Iran, officials called it a plot to suppress voting there. And media backing the Russian government, including branches in Western Europe, have promoted claims that the United States designed the virus to undermine China's economy.
In the former Soviet republics of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, leaders praised the false treatments and argued that citizens should continue to work.
But officials have barely abstained from rumors in the most democratic nations, particularly those where mistrust of authority has led to strong populist movements.
Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italy's anti-migrant League Party, wrote on Twitter that China had devised a "lung supervirus,quot; of "bats and rats."
And Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly promoted unproven coronavirus treatments, and hinted that the virus is less dangerous than experts say. Facebook, Twitter and YouTube took the extraordinary step of removing the posts.
President Trump also has He repeatedly pushed untested drugs, despite scientists' warnings and despite at least one fatal overdose from a man whose wife said he had taken a drug at Trump's suggestion.
Trump has accused perceived enemies of seeking "inflameThe "situation,quot; of the coronavirus to hurt him When supplies of personal protective equipment fell short in New York hospitals, he hinted that health workers may be stealing masks.
His allies have gone further.
Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, and others have suggested that the virus was produced by a Chinese weapons laboratory. Some media allies have claimed that the death toll has been inflated by Trump's enemies.
A parallel crisis
"This type of suppression of information is dangerous, very, very dangerous," Brookie said, referring to Chinese and American efforts to minimize the threat of the outbreak.
It has fueled not only individual conspiracies, but a broader sense that official sources and data cannot be trusted, and a growing belief that people must find the truth for themselves.
A cacophony emerging from the armchair epidemiologists who often gain attention through sensational claims is sometimes crowding out legitimate experts whose responses are seldom as orderly or emotionally reassuring.
They promise easy cures, like avoiding telecommunications or even eating bananas They remove the burdens of social isolation as unnecessary. Some sell false treatments of their own.
"Medical conspiracy theories have the power to increase mistrust in medical authorities, which can affect people's willingness to protect themselves," wrote Daniel Jolley and Pia Lamberty, academics of psychology, in a recent article.
Such claims have been shown to make people less likely to take vaccines or antibiotics, and they are more likely to seek medical advice from friends and family rather than doctors.
Belief in a conspiracy also tends to increase belief in others. The consequences, experts warn, could not only worsen the pandemic, but survive it.
Medical conspiracies have been a growing problem for years. Also mistrust of authority, one of the main drivers of the world's slide towards marginal populism. Now, as the world enters an economic crisis with few modern precedents, that may deepen.
The wave of coronavirus conspiracies, wrote Dr. Jolley and Dr. Lamberty, "has the potential to be as dangerous to societies as the outbreak itself."
Emma Bubola contributed reporting from Rome.
