Why coronavirus conspiracy theories flourish. And why does it matter

The coronavirus has sparked an avalanche of conspiracy theories, disinformation and propaganda, eroding public confidence and undermining health officials in ways that could lengthen and even survive the pandemic.

Claims that the virus is a foreign biological weapon, a partisan invention, or part of a plot to redesign the population have replaced a meaningless virus with more familiar and understandable villains. Each claim seems to give a senseless tragedy some degree of meaning, however obscure.

Rumors of secret cures (diluted bleach, turning off your electronic devices, bananas) promise hope of warding off a threat from which even world leaders cannot escape.

The belief that one has knowledge of forbidden knowledge offers feelings of certainty and control in the midst of a crisis that has turned the world upside down. And sharing that "knowledge,quot; can give people something hard to come by after weeks of confinement and death: a sense of agency.