WHO wants coronavirus vaccines to be widely available as soon as possible – BGR

The World Health Organization (WHO) says research on the coronavirus vaccine and cure is proceeding at "incredible speed."

WHO will soon announce an initiative to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the future.

The WHO Director-General said that vaccines and medicines against coronavirus should be administered to all affected countries.

The race for a COVID-19 vaccine is underway, with multiple candidates already in human trials. Vaccines are the only treatment that could significantly reduce the spread of the new coronavirus and ultimately eradicate it. They must provide a boost to the immune system and trigger a response that prevents infection. Some of the scientists who are tracking the SARS-CoV-2 genetics think that a vaccine could also have long-lasting effects, since the virus does not show significant mutations at the moment.

Although they are being accelerated in the market, the vaccines will not be ready for at least 12-18 months. Some think near-final candidates may be ready as early as this fall for emergency use, such as inoculating medical personnel and first responders, but that's still months away from being a possibility. The World Health Organization (WHO) said research on the vaccine and treatment of COVID-19 "has accelerated at an incredible rate." But the WHO wants all countries to have access to vaccines when they're ready, not just the richest.

More than 70 countries have joined the WHO trial to speed up treatment research, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva on Monday. The trial is studying four different types of therapies for patients with COVID-19. "About 20 institutions and companies are competing to develop a vaccine," he said.

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO emergency program, said a WHO trial will look at prophylaxis in healthcare workers to see if lower doses of drugs like hydroxychloroquine could reduce the risk of infection. That is the most discussed anti-COVID-19 drug at the moment, due to President Trump's unfounded praise for antimalarial medicine. Anecdotal evidence says the drug may be effective, but there are also studies saying that hydroxychloroquine may not provide significant improvement.

"To be clear, there is no effective drug or therapeutic drug tested against COVID-19," Ryan said.

More important is WHO's focus on vaccines, as the organization is seeking to create the logistics that will allow it to work with all governments on vaccination campaigns.

"We will put together a mechanism and appoint older people from the north and south who will work out the details of how they can speed up production, but at the same time how they can ensure equitable distribution," said Tedros. “When a vaccine or medicine is ready, we have to be able to deliver it to everyone. There should be no division between those who have and those who do not have. "

Tedros' comments echo recent comments by Bill Gates, who has been at the forefront of raising awareness of COVID-19 and fighting the pandemic. "To end the disease, we will need a safe and effective vaccine. If we do everything right, we could have one in less than 18 months, about the fastest time a vaccine has been developed," Gates wrote in The Wall Street Journal some days ago. "But creating a vaccine is only half the battle. To protect Americans and people around the world, we will have to make billions of doses. (Without a vaccine, developing countries are at even greater risk than the wealthy, because it is even more difficult for them to physically distance themselves and stoppages.) "

A few days ago, the former Microsoft chief said that he and his foundation will begin creating seven vaccine production lines for different candidates despite the fact that only two of them could be approved. The effort could cost billions, but the deployment of viable vaccines needs to be accelerated, Gates explained.

Image source: Sebastiao Moreira / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock