Whitmer Signs Executive Order Ensuring Continuous Flow of Emergency Medical and Health Supplies to Michigan – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-40 on Wednesday, which relinquishes the accreditation requirements of the International Fuel Tax Association and ensures that emergency medical supplies, healthcare supplies and key personnel can continue to flow into Michigan during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"Right now, it is more important than ever to ensure that there are no disruptions to the flow of critical equipment and health care personnel entering our state to help treat patients and reduce the spread of COVID-19," said Whitmer. . "This Executive Order will help ensure that the urgently needed resources are delivered as efficiently as possible during this crisis."

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a strong and immediate demand for certain essential supplies, equipment and personnel, and has made it difficult for state agencies and departments to conduct business in the normal way, including motor carrier credentials.

Carriers that deliver the following products will not face fines or penalties if their license or stickers expire:

Medical supplies or equipment related to the testing, diagnosis or treatment of COVID-19

Sanitary supplies including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap, and disinfectants.

Food

Equipment, supplies, or people necessary to establish or manage temporary housing, quarantine, or isolation facilities.

Persons designated by federal, state, or local authorities for medical, isolation, or quarantine purposes.

People needed to provide other emergency or medical services.

This Executive Order is effective immediately and continues until May 5, 2020.

