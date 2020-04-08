White House adviser Fauci says Fall for Schools, while LAUSD says May – Deadline

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the leaders of the White House coronavirus task force, said American schools will be able to safely reopen in the fall due to progress in fighting the disease.

That long-term forecast is at odds with current Los Angeles Unified School District plans, which still point to a return on May 1, even as Governor Gavin Newsom and other state education officials have taken a more pessimistic view.

Under Fauci's plan, schools and universities would return to class just when a second wave of coronavirus can strike. However, he said, treatments and immunity would play a role in preventing problems.

"However, if you come back in the fall, it will be a totally different ball game," Fauci said. "We have a series of clinical trials looking at a variety of therapeutic interventions … As I mentioned to you many times in these briefings, we have a vaccine on the way and many other candidates … If we start to see a sign of effectiveness, we can even use a vaccine in the next season. "

Earlier this week, LAUSD Superintendent of Schools Austin Beutner said the campuses would be closed until at least May 1. Los Angeles County Superintendent Debra Duardo said last week that the county's 80 school districts, which include LAUSD, keep their campuses physically closed until the end of this school year, and Governor Gavin Newsom has stated that it does not believes that schools reopen.

Beutner did not say whether LAUSD has ended, but said "it is clear that normal will not return soon." He said the district will address "what the rest of the 2019-20 school year will be like, including things like graduation and financial aid for college, as well as plans for the summer," when he returns from spring break next week.