When will you receive your stimulus check? Within days if you have direct deposit, much longer if you don't – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – By this date, next week, an estimated 50 to 70 million Americans will have received a stimulus check from the federal government deposited in their bank account.

For many, the $ 1,200, along with the additional $ 500 per child, is a much-needed financial relief.

However, most Americans do not have a direct deposit established with the IRS. They will receive a paper check and will probably have to wait weeks and possibly even months before receiving their stimulus money.

The IRS is expected to begin sending paper checks the week of May 4.

Logistically, only 5 million checks can be sent per week.

Some estimate that up to 100 million checks will need to be sent, meaning it could be August, possibly even September, before some receive their stimulus payment.

To speed up the process, the IRS is setting up an online portal where people can enter their bank information. The portal is expected to be operational on irs.gov by the end of the month.

Bob Probasco, director of the low-income clinic at Texas A,amp;M University School of Law, said it is important to get this money out quickly to help struggling families, stimulate the economy and ease fears.

"People are afraid of what is going to happen," he said. "Just receiving a check and seeing that the government is doing something, even if it is a small amount, will be reassuring for many."