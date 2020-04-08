What is & # 39; Valorant & # 39 ;? Everything you need to know from launch date, platform, and more

%MINIFYHTML7eaab78d029a432d44ca64fb6dedfd8076%

And did you think talking about "League of Legends,quot; was bad?

Riot Games returns for its first new game since the release of "LoL,quot; 11 years ago. "Valorant,quot; is set to hit the market sometime this summer, and is already setting records.

The objective-based first-person shooter game offers PC gamers an alternative to the frenetic and energetic game "Overwatch,quot;, while offering a fair amount of strategy, teamwork, and coordination.

With the beta released live on Tuesday, there have been a lot of rumors about the game. Here's what you need to know, what a game changer in eSports could be:

What is & # 39; Valorant & # 39 ;?

"Valorant,quot; is a 5 versus 5 online multiplayer first person shooter game developed by the creators of "League of Legends,quot;. It is the company's first foray into the field of FPS.

The concept is simple: use one of several "Agents,quot; to play, one team attacks and the other defends. The attacking team must place a bomb (known as a "Spike,quot;) at one of the two points in the territory of the defending team.

Each round ends one of three ways:

The spike is planted / detonated.

One team kills all five members of the other team.

The peak is disabled.

The games are the best of 25. Each round lasts 100 seconds, but can end sooner if all members of a team are eliminated.

Before the start of each round, there is a 30-second preparation phase during which you can purchase weapons and organize your load accordingly. Some of the things you can buy include weapons, armor, and abilities.

The art style seems similar to "Overwatch,quot;, the absurdly popular 2016 game from Activision-Blizzard. However, the game doesn't seem to play as frantically as "Overwatch,quot; does, at least from the first broadcasts and prompts. The game seems to play a little slower and a little more edgy than "Overwatch,quot; as well.

The edgy nature of the game will also generate similarities to "Counterstrike,quot; games, a PC series known for its immense popularity in the early 2000s.

Some similarities can also be established with "Tom Clancy & # 39; s Rainbow Six Siege,quot;, although the tactical realism of that game is not evident through the early videos (although it seems that some agents share abilities similar to the characters in "Rainbow Six ").

& # 39; Valorant & # 39; coming to PS4 and Xbox?

As of now, "Valorant,quot; is strictly configured to start on Windows, which sucks for console gamers. (We also like good games, friends).

For those who are not part of the cult of PC games, there is good news: Riot Games has not ruled out an eventual port to console, after all, it's just a smart business.

"Our focus is now on the PC," said chief game designer Trevor Romleski via Twitch transmitter TimTheTatman. "We are open to exploring new opportunities for other platforms, but at the moment our current focus is on the PC platform."

Characters & # 39; valuers & # 39;

There are currently 10 known agents in the game, although the field will certainly expand both as the game launches and in subsequent years or seasons.

Each agent has an ability that can be used at any time during the round. Each agent also has two more abilities that you can choose to purchase during the purchase preparation period, as you would with weapons or armor.

Each character also has a last one ("Overwatch,quot;), which is loaded as you kill in a game. You can also collect orbs to charge your ultimate skill.

As with most FPS games, there are also four classes to choose from: Duelists, Sentinels, Initiators, and Controllers.

Release date of & # 39; Valorant & # 39;

"Valorant,quot; does not have a specific release date at this time, but it should hit PC this summer. The likely window is between July and September.