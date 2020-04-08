Home Entertainment What famous women looked like before they were famous

What famous women looked like before they were famous

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Young Jennifer Garner was iconic!

How we all think about Ariana Grande:

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

What Ariana Grande looked like before she became famous:

How we all think of Margot Robbie:

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

What Margot Robbie was like before she was famous:

How we all think of Oprah:

Steve Jennings / Getty Images

What Oprah looked like before she became famous:

How we all think about Cher:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

What Cher looked like before she became famous:

How we all think of Cardi B:

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

What Cardi B looked like before she became famous:

How we all think of Kim Kardashian:

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

What Kim Kardashian looked like before she became famous:

Instagram: @kimkardashian

How we all think of Adele:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

What Adele was like before she was famous:

How we all think of Lady Gaga:

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

What Lady Gaga looked like before she became famous:

How we all think of Beyoncé:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

What Beyoncé looked like before she became famous:

How we all think of Gabrielle Union:

Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

What Gabrielle Union looked like before she became famous:

How we all think about Chrissy Teigen:

Presley Ann / Getty Images

What Chrissy Teigen looked like before she became famous:

How we all think of Jennifer Garner:

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

What Jennifer Garner looked like before she became famous:

How we all think of Reba McEntire:

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

What Reba McEntire was like before she was famous:

How we all think of Madonna:

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

What Madonna looked like before she became famous:

How we all think of Jennifer Lopez:

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

What Jennifer Lopez looked like before she was famous:

Seth Poppel / Yearbook Library

How we all think about Tina Fey:

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

What Tina Fey was like before she was famous:

Little, Brown and Company

How we all think of Angela Bassett:

What Angela Bassett looked like before she became famous:

Seth Poppel / Yearbook Library

How we all think of Zendaya:

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

What Zendaya looked like before she became famous:

How we all think of Tracee Ellis Ross:

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

What Tracee Ellis Ross looked like before she became famous:

Instagram: @traceeellisross

How we all think of Ali Wong:

Rachel Murray / Getty Images

What Ali Wong was like before she was famous:

How we all think of Whitney Houston:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

What Whitney Houston looked like before she became famous:

Seth Poppel / Yearbook Library

And how we all think of Taylor Swift:

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

What Taylor Swift looked like before she became famous:

