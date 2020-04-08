We've unearthed some unexpected secrets about Twin Peaks

What we thought was going to be an eternal mystery, what would it be Mark Frost Y David lynch have done with your creation if Twin peaks It had lasted more than two seasons, it was settled when Showtime brought the cult classic drama and most of the original cast for a third season in 2017.

However, nothing compares to how it all started 30 years ago, on April 8, 1990, when Twin peaksThe two-hour pilot debuted on ABC, posing the infamous question: Who killed Laura Palmer?

It wasn't easy to convince the network to air a decidedly different drama, but the response, when it did, was quite enthusiastic. The first season of eight episodes was immediately nominated for 14 Emmy Awards and won two, and was named Best Television Series, Drama, at the Golden Globes the following year.