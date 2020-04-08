We've unearthed some unexpected secrets about Twin Peaks

What we thought was going to be an eternal mystery, what would it be Mark Frost Y David lynch have done with your creation if Twin peaks It had lasted more than two seasons, it was settled when Showtime brought the cult classic drama and most of the original cast for a third season in 2017.
However, nothing compares to how it all started 30 years ago, on April 8, 1990, when Twin peaksThe two-hour pilot debuted on ABC, posing the infamous question: Who killed Laura Palmer?
It wasn't easy to convince the network to air a decidedly different drama, but the response, when it did, was quite enthusiastic. The first season of eight episodes was immediately nominated for 14 Emmy Awards and won two, and was named Best Television Series, Drama, at the Golden Globes the following year.
Dark, fun, infinitely surprising, and ultimately way ahead of its time, the series didn't turn out to be everyone's cup of coffee, and after Laura's killer was revealed midway through the second season, it was later canceled. than 30 episodes.
But it endured in the hearts and minds of superfans everywhere (a fanzine called Wrapped in plastic published for 12 years, and can now read all topics online), and chair analysis has been consuming the Internet ever since.
So in honor of this damn show about murders, secrets, betrayals, love, family, and mind blowing dreams in a small town where it turns out that no one really knows each other, here are some secrets we uncovered about making Twin peaks:
Baron / Getty Images
1. Like so many things in Hollywood, Twin peaks it started as something else. Creators David lynch Y Mark Frost they were working on a script on a thin veil Marilyn Monroe-type of character whose premature death reaches the hands of the almighty Kennedy family (whom some have always blamed for the death of the true movie star in 1962) but were unable to obtain funding. Eventually, they crafted a story about a murdered homecoming queen who had an affair with a prominent older man.
"You could say that Laura Palmer is Marilyn Monroe, and that Mulholland Drive it's also about Marilyn Monroe, "Lynch wrote in part from memory, part from biography Room to dream. "It's all about Marilyn Monroe."
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
2. Lynch, who finally earned his own adjective, "Lynchian," due to how infinitely strange and disturbing his work is, did not want to make television. "It seemed a horrible thing to me," he wrote, "and in those days it was pathetic. All commercial interruptions: network television was the theater of the absurd and this was the nature of the beast."
3. In the original ABC release, the show (presented by CAA agent Tony Krantz as Peyton Place meets Lynch's world) was called Northwest Passage.
Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
4. At first Mark Frost thought Kyle MacLachlan, whom Lynch had previously directed in his exceptionally strange black thriller Blue velvet And pronouncing his famous name "Kale," he was too young to play FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, a cherry pie enthusiast, but thankfully Lynch got away with it.
CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images
5. "I was so young and nervous when I met David that I sat on my hands because they were shaking a lot." Sheryl Lee, who played Laura Palmer and Laura's cousin Maddy Ferguson, was quoted in Room to dream. "But David has such a warm and friendly attitude towards him that he calms you down right away. He asked me how it felt to be dipped in gray paint and wrapped in plastic and being in cold water, and I said, 'There is no problem! & # 39; "
Ultimately, she said, because she spent a lot of time lying there, listening to everyone speak around her, "it was a great way to learn, to touch a corpse."
SHOW TIME
6. Lynch originally wasn't going to be as involved in the actual filming and went to New York to do Wild at heart, But producer Monty montgomery He told him that pre-production seemed to be a big mess, so Lynch went to Washington state, where the entire cast and crew stayed at a Red Lion hotel, and rolled up their sleeves. The pilot was shot for two hours in 22 and a half days, primarily in the cities of Snoqualmie, North Bend, and Fall City, for around $ 4 million.
In Malibu, other wooden exteriors were filmed and interiors were installed in a warehouse in the San Fernando Valley.
The next seven episodes, ordered after the pilot was shot, but ended before the show premiered, had a budget of approximately $ 1.1 million per episode.
Jim Steinfeldt / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images
7. Scenes from Invitation to love, the fictional soap opera featured on the show, were filmed at Frank Lloyd Wright's historic Ennis House in Los Angeles.
Moviestore / Shutterstock Collection
8. Lynch met Russ Tamblyn (AmberHe's dad) at the friend's 40th birthday party Blue velvet star Dennis Hopper pitched for Lynch in 1986. When he was pitching two years later, Tamblyn came up with the right man to play Dr. Jacoby.
Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
9) Isabella Rossellini, who also starred Blue velvet (and dated Lynch), he was originally going to be on the show, but ultimately didn't want to, and the character of a rich widow with hidden motives, Josie Packard, went to Joan Chen.
Moviestore / Shutterstock
10) To the strobe, who lost an arm in a car accident when he was a teenager, was only going to be on the scene in the pilot where Agent Dale Cooper and Sheriff Truman get off the elevator and Cooper notices a one-armed man walking away, a nod to The fugitive. But Strobel's compelling voice led Lynch to want to write more for the character of Philip Gerard.
11. When scenes in the Red Room were filmed to order (and rebuilt, when the door was not initially on the side of the room where Lynch had imagined it), the actors had to learn to say their lines backwards.
Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
12. Meanwhile, the record lady was a character that Lynch had been forming in her mind for Catherine Coulson Playing since 1973, and they discussed their detailed backstory when they saw each other. Finally, when she was shooting the pilot in 1989, Lynch called Coulson: it was finally her and the trunk time to shine.
Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
13. Sheryl Lee was also going to be a wordless presence at one point, hired to play the corpse of Laura and a girl in a frame, and not much else. But Lynch was impressed with her and gave her a little flashback scene, which led to the role of cousin Maddie so she could do more.
Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
A B C
14. Local business tycoon and muckety-muck town Ben Horne (Richard Beymer) and his brother and business partner Jerry Horne (David Patrick Kelly) are named after the ice cream vendors Ben & Jerry.
Twin peaks It was a reunion for Beymer and Russ Tamblyn, meanwhile, almost 30 years after they played the leader of Tony and Jets Riff, respectively, in the 1961 film of West side story.
A B C
15. Dale Cooper's pro-Tibetan rights stance (a very hot geopolitical issue at the time that had a prominent Hollywood supporter in Richard Gere) was inspired by Lynch's meeting with the Dalai Lama in an event Uma Thurman hosted by the spiritual leader and friend of his father, Robert Thurman, Professor of Indo-Tibetan Buddhist Studies.
CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images
16. Who the hell is "Diane,quot;? Night after night, FBI agent Dale Cooper unpacks the last few turns in the Palmer case by recording voice memos as if he was talking to someone named Diane. Well she turns out to be a real person, her secretary in the office and, in Twin Peaks: The Return…
Let's say it got really messy along the way.
ABC Photo Archives / ABC via Getty Images
17. Leaving worries and regrets about television aside, Lynch loved it Twin peaks—Although he felt the pilot was the only episode that really captured the essence of what Twin peaks It really was for him, as was the Red Room, where people talk in reverse, while the rest of the series was "made like television." For example, he didn't want to reveal who killed Laura so early, feeling that people would stop watching once the main mystery was solved. And he was right. (In fact, it was future Disney CEO Bob Iger, then president of ABC Entertainment, who told them, "You must solve this mystery," Lynch wrote in Room to dream.)
"Some of the air came out of the tires after the identity of the killer was revealed," Frost agreed in Room to dream. "Then television was hijacked by the Gulf War … People couldn't keep up with a complex narrative when they could only watch the show sporadically."
Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
18. The cast only received the scripts one week at a time, so they couldn't see what was coming anyway, and Ray Wise She really had no idea that her character, the private family man Leland Palmer, was going to turn out to be her daughter's killer.
Considering all the crying that was required of him, "I realized, 'Well, there is the challenge of playing Leland Palmer: having to show varying degrees of pain; being able to tell them apart and keep them interesting," Wise said. to Screen Anarchy at FanExpo 2014. "So that was the challenge and I accepted it and came out completely, not realizing how they were going to develop the character. Then the weeks went by and Leland became more and more strange and did things that very few people do … especially on television. "
I didn't want to leave the world of Twin peaksWise recalled, but Lynch promised her a good on-screen death. "So, he painted a very nice image for me and made it very tasty," he said. "And that last episode was very well done. Tim hunter He directed it. It was a great episode. "
A B C
19. What turned out to be the last two episodes of Twin peaks aired June 10, 1991, after which ABC put the show on indefinite pause.
Michel Delsol / Getty Images
20. The disturbing theme song is the instrumental version from 1989 Julee Cruise song "Falling,quot;, composed by Angelo Badalamenti, who won the Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Performance in 1991. Lynch wrote the lyrics.
Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
21. Cooper was supposed to have more romance with teenage temptress Audrey Horne, but according to Sherilyn Fenn, Lara Flynn Boyle—Who played Laura Palmer's BFF Donna — was dating MacLachlan and didn't want him to share all that time on screen with Fenn.
"What happened was that Lara was dating Kyle, and she was angry that my character was getting more attention, so Kyle started saying that his character shouldn't be with my character because he doesn't look good, because I'm too young," she said. Fenn to The AV Club in 2014. "Literally, that's why they brought Heather Graham—That he's younger than me— for him and Billy Zane for me. I was not happy with that. It was stupid. "(Without naming names, Mark Frost had told a version of this story in 2011).
22. Fenn was one of the many actors in her age group that Lynch talked to about possible roles, and ended up with a part tailored for her. "It was the first time that I had actually been myself in an interview and I was trying to be open," she told The AV Club. "But it was great, and they called and said, 'Yes, he's writing this role for you!' When I got the pilot, a two-hour script, it didn't seem like anything, but I don't know. David is just a magician. He sees things in certain people and knows how to interweave them in a story. "
(Unfortunately, she didn't really tie a cherry stem knot with her tongue.)
Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
23. Much of the cast agreed that what they did Twin peaks So special was the example that Lynch stopped being super present at the time (he's been a transcendental meditation practitioner for a long time), that he allowed him to let the characters develop as he felt was organic to the actors who played them, and would direct them accordingly.
Richard Beymer said the idea of Ben Horne doing an apparently incongruous dance while talking about the murder came up when Lynch saw the actor doing a little tap tap to tear up new, tight shoes. Mädchen Amick, who played the waitress Shelly, said appreciatively, "He let me find Shelly and watched as I began to crawl through her skin, then responded to that." (Amick was also honored that it was Shelly who received a kiss from Gordon Cole of Lynch.)
Moviestore / Shutterstock
24. Lynch originally did not plan to be on the show, but was lending his voice to the scene where Agent Cooper needs to speak to his boss on the phone. Enter Lynch Regional Office Chief Gordon Cole, a name you borrowed from Billy Wilderclassic black Sunset Boulevard.
25. The killer Bob wasn't going to be a real character either, until they were filming and Lynch heard a woman tell the dresser Frank Silva"Frank, don't lock yourself in that room." Suddenly she imagined a man locked in Laura Palmer's room, and when Silva accidentally ended up reflected in the mirror during a scene with Grace Zabriskie Like Sarah Palmer, Laura's grieving mother, scenes of Bob prowling around Palmer's house were born.
Silva played a bigger role in the second season, but died in 1995 and was seen in archive footage on the 2017 reboot.
Moviestore / Shutterstock
26. According to Lynch, about a quarter of Twin peaksStars didn't mind the idea of a prequel movie, including Kyle MacLachlan, but Kale appeared in 1992. Twin Peaks: fire walks with me, about the last week of Laura Palmer's life, anyway. Lee, Amick, wise man, Peggy Lipton and many more returned, but Sherilyn Fenn (who told AV Club that she didn't) no they want to, but the programming didn't work) and Lara Flynn Boyle were notably missing.
Moira Kelly played Donna and Lynch brought in new FBI agents played by Chris Isaak Y Kiefer Sutherland to bolster the FBI's presence around Dale Cooper's smaller role.
27) The fire walks with me was heavily hit by critics, and even Twin peaks purists were torn, but those who were part of it appreciate it. Ray Wise, who since everything was revealed could really sink his teeth into the role of the monstrous Leland Palmer, called it Lynch's "masterpiece,quot;. New audiences found him more recently in anticipation of Twin Peaks: The Return in 2017 and in retrospect it has become an essential part of the canon.
The 30 episodes of Twin peaks are broadcast on Hulu.
%MINIFYHTML18e0df31f799bcb8043b50381ac3a00c10%