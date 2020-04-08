Watch the hilarious Naomi Watts social distance fusion video

We feel you Naomi Watts.
On Tuesday, the Australian actress gave fans a look at her current situation of social estrangement with a hilarious and super relatable Instagram post. Taken after realizing that all of her appliances are malfunctioning, Naomi let out some much-needed steam when she agreed to what happened.
"Quarantine Day # 756: When your printer, vacuum cleaner, and dishwasher break on the same day …" he shared. In the video, The impossible The star can be seen emitting a silent scream, which artfully drew the sound of a fierce lion roar.
After sharing her post, she provided an update on the status of her other appliances, noting that she added her family's blender and her 11-year-old son's computer to the list of broken items. "Oh, and then the blender was gone too and zoom came in. Kai"the computer," he shared. Responding to a fan who joked that she is within minutes of having the same reaction after suffering her fair share of technical difficulties, Naomi said, "That's what these moments feel like !!"
In recent weeks, the King kong Star has been treating fans of various social distancing-inspired posts on Instagram, including tutorials on the recipes she's been trying out and fun dance videos. "I hope everyone stays safe and drives through #quarantine ok," she captioned a video of herself doing "Quarantine Soup." "I'm not really a great cook, but since we've closed the hatches, I'm doing my best, as well as trying to laugh a little."
In another cooking video, he encouraged fans to donate to God & # 39; s Love We Deliver, a nonprofit organization that cooks and delivers medically personalized meals to people living with serious illnesses in New York City. : "They need our help now to be there. For them during the Corona virus pandemic."
After another successful round in the kitchen, she shared a selfie of herself enjoying a delicious slice of red velvet cake. "Quarantine PROTIP: EAT your feelings …" wrote the mother of two children.
Keeping things edifying, Henry's book Star recorded her FaceTime conversation with her 94-year-old Nanna, who gave Naomi some health advice. "Nanna's Pearls of Wisdom," the video captioned. "Quarantine FaceTime with Nanna. STAY (at home) Nothing will bring her down!"
%MINIFYHTMLbbad04c9e7f15bdd8b3e9014dfc5013f7%%MINIFYHTMLbbad04c9e7f15bdd8b3e9014dfc5013f8%