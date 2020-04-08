Watch the hilarious Naomi Watts social distance fusion video

We feel you Naomi Watts.

On Tuesday, the Australian actress gave fans a look at her current situation of social estrangement with a hilarious and super relatable Instagram post. Taken after realizing that all of her appliances are malfunctioning, Naomi let out some much-needed steam when she agreed to what happened.

"Quarantine Day # 756: When your printer, vacuum cleaner, and dishwasher break on the same day …" he shared. In the video, The impossible The star can be seen emitting a silent scream, which artfully drew the sound of a fierce lion roar.

After sharing her post, she provided an update on the status of her other appliances, noting that she added her family's blender and her 11-year-old son's computer to the list of broken items. "Oh, and then the blender was gone too and zoom came in. Kai"the computer," he shared. Responding to a fan who joked that she is within minutes of having the same reaction after suffering her fair share of technical difficulties, Naomi said, "That's what these moments feel like !!"