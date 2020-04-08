Watch Dwyane Wade make the perfect fried red velvet Oreo

Dwyane Wade have something sweet in the store.

On Tuesday, the basketball pro invited fans to his kitchen to show them how to make their favorite dessert: Fried Red Velvet Oreos. Fully equipped with a deep fryer and a delicious homemade red velvet pastry dish, she shared her baking tutorial on Instagram, writing, "My worst enemy … Sweets‼ ️"

"If anyone knows anything about me, I love sweets," the father of four said to the camera. "So tonight, we call this‘ Quarantined Body Fat Adding Snack. " It is what we are about to do. "

Before diving into the frying portion of the recipe, Dwyane recited the ingredients he used to create his dough, which consisted of 2 cups of flour, 1 teaspoon of cocoa powder, ½ teaspoon of yeast, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1 ½ cups of milk, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, 2 eggs that have been lightly beaten, 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar, ½ teaspoon of baking soda and ½ teaspoon of red food coloring.