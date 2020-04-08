Watch Dwyane Wade make the perfect fried red velvet Oreo

Dwyane Wade have something sweet in the store.
On Tuesday, the basketball pro invited fans to his kitchen to show them how to make their favorite dessert: Fried Red Velvet Oreos. Fully equipped with a deep fryer and a delicious homemade red velvet pastry dish, she shared her baking tutorial on Instagram, writing, "My worst enemy … Sweets‼ ️"
"If anyone knows anything about me, I love sweets," the father of four said to the camera. "So tonight, we call this‘ Quarantined Body Fat Adding Snack. " It is what we are about to do. "
Before diving into the frying portion of the recipe, Dwyane recited the ingredients he used to create his dough, which consisted of 2 cups of flour, 1 teaspoon of cocoa powder, ½ teaspoon of yeast, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1 ½ cups of milk, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, 2 eggs that have been lightly beaten, 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar, ½ teaspoon of baking soda and ½ teaspoon of red food coloring.
For the next step, Dwyane dipped his Double Stuf Oreos into the batter, making sure both sides were "nice and sticky," as he indicated. Noticing that this can be tricky, she looked at her fingers and said, "So if you grew up near your grandma, be sure to lick those fingers."
Then the covered Oreo cookie entered the fryer until it was ready to enjoy. "Just shake it up a bit," he said as he watched the Oreo fry. "So they told me you have to turn it around a bit. And when you know it's done it's when the bubbles around it start to disappear."
Proudly showing off the finished product to the camera, the former Miami Heat star continued: "Ultimately, it will look like this. There you go: Red Velvet Double Stuf Oreos. Mm."
To further enhance things, Dwyane enjoyed her delicious fried bites with vanilla ice cream, strawberries, chocolate drizzle, and nuts. His friend Richard Ingraham He captured his decadent creation on Instagram and wrote, "Lil Snack Double Stuffed Red Velvet Fried Oreo Sundae Oreo Fried For My Boy."
