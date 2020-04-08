Wanted man after a night full of methamphetamine he shot, hit the victim with an iron tire – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Parker County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a man who they say shot someone, then hit the victim with a four-way tire tool and left him bloody in a field.

Anthony "Tony,quot; Thomas Callahan, 32, of Weatherford, is wanted in connection with a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from the March 22 shooting.

The 36-year-old victim told police that he and Callahan were taking methamphetamine at Callahan's home located on Block 100 of Cindy Lane when things got violent.

The victim said that anger seized Callahan and shot him in the leg. Callahan then prevented the victim from leaving for several hours after he was shot, police said. The victim told police that Callahan and two additional unidentified suspects forced him into a Ford Ranger truck.

They took him to a field in the 4600 block of Midway Road in Springtown.

Once in the field, the victim said Callahan hit him with a four-way tire tool, and ultimately left him bloody and injured.

The victim managed to contact a nearby house where officers were notified.

They took him to a Fort Worth hospital and treated him for a broken jaw, a gunshot wound and other injuries.

Sheriff Larry Fowler said Callahan has successfully circumvented sheriff's investigators who have issued an arrest warrant for second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff Fowler said that anyone with information about Callahan's location should contact the Sheriff's Office at (817) 594-8845.

They warn the public not to go near Callahan, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Park Stop Crime Crime Stoppers will pay up to $ 1,000 as a reward for information leading to your arrest. Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555.