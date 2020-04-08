VP talk could intensify with Senator Kamala Harris-DNC Fundraiser – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML1d8aeb19e371628f1ca88e8385128b7a76%

(Up News Info / AP) – California Senator Kamala Harris has made an unusual fundraising move that is sure to fuel speculation about her prospects of being Joe Biden's running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket.

Harris, who retired from the White House race in December, has established the kind of deal with the Democratic National Committee that is generally reserved for nominees trying to attract large donations from the party's biggest supporters.

Harris, 55, will host his first virtual fundraiser on Thursday under the new agreement. It allows taxpayers to give a maximum of $ 357,800, with $ 2,800 to withdraw debts from Harris' presidential campaign and the rest for the national party.

The senator and the DNC presented documents for the agreement on Wednesday with the Federal Elections Commission, in the first such agreement for Democrats in this electoral cycle. Biden and party president Tom Pérez had hesitated to reach an agreement while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was actively campaigning against Biden. But Sanders suspended his campaign on Wednesday, making Biden the alleged candidate.

Party officials did not say whether they had asked other former candidates for a similar fundraising deal, but that could become moot now that Biden should no longer navigate Sanders as a rival. Still, it is a testament to Harris' good reputation among some of the party's top donors.

Harris has tried to dodge speculation about joining the Democratic ticket. "I know the conversation is taking place in the press and among experts, and I am honored to be considered, if that is the case," Harris said on ABC's "The View,quot; on Wednesday.

Biden has vowed to select a woman as his running mate, and there is considerable momentum in the party to select a woman of color, acknowledging the place of black women as the anchor of the Biden coalition and the growing influence of Hispanic voters. Harris is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants.

Biden praised Harris when his presidential bid ended. He said she was qualified to be president or vice president, noting that the former prosecutor could be a competent attorney general or a judge of the Supreme Court. His aides have dismissed any notion that the resentments conveyed by Harris's aggressive attacks on Biden in a primary presidential debate in June.

Harris said on ABC that he has "great affection,quot; for Biden and believes that "he will be an extraordinary president."

