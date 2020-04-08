VOTE: Best Super League Centers | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML03e7f0358c368f51f766db38206e7d1776%





Jamie Lyon made a big mark in the Super League in just two seasons with St Helens, but does he get your vote?

With Super League celebrating its 25th season in 2020, Sky Sports is conducting a public vote to discover the best XIII that has played in the competition since its launch in 1996.

The summer era of rugby league has seen some of the sport's greats emerge and we will conduct a weekly survey for each position until our team is full.

Last week we saw each other look to both ends to join Paul Sculthorpe on our team, with Leeds icon Rhinos Ryan Hall (35 percent of the vote) and explosive broad man from Bradford Bulls Lesley Vainikolo (26 percent) coming out on top.

This week is the top two positions on the agenda and once again we have narrowed it down to a list of five players for you to choose from.

Choose with our vote below, and if you're still not sure who to choose, we also have brief profiles of all of our nominees.

Keith Senior

Senior came to the ranks of the Sheffield Eagles and played for them for the first four Super League seasons, but it was Leeds Rhinos he was most associated with after moving to Headingley in 1999.

In 12 seasons at the club, Senior was part of four Grand Final winning teams, won the World Club Challenge twice, and was named to the Super League Dream Team five times.

Regarded as one of the best players of the summer era, the former international senior from Britain and England also ranks ninth on the all-time Super League appearance list with 413.

George Carmont

The Samoa international spent five seasons with the Wigan Warriors towards the end of his career, but had a major impact on competition during that time.

Carmont became a staunch fan favorite during his time with the Warriors as well, helping them beat their former rivals St Helens in the 2010 Grand Final.

In addition to this, he was included in Dream Team three times and finished with 79 attempts in 153 appearances for Cherry and White.

Gary Connolly

Connolly had already enjoyed an extensive career with St Helens and Wigan before the rugby league switched to a summer season, but he was also a star of the Warriors and Leeds during the early years of the Super League.

The former Great Britain international was part of the team that won the inaugural Grand Final in 1998 and was named to the Dream Team three times during his time with the Cherry and Whites.

Connolly, whose versatility saw him play in the back-back as well, was also nominated for the Dream Team when he was in Leeds in 2003.

Jamie Lyon

The Australia international only spent two seasons with St Helens before returning to NRL, but it's impossible to underestimate the impact he had during the 2005 and 2006 seasons.

Lyon started by setting two attempts on his debut for Saints against Widnes Vikings and then won the Man of Steel award in his debut season, in addition to receiving the RLPA Player of the Year award and a spot on the Dream Team.

Paul Sculthorpe took over the duties of kicking goals the following season, helping St Helens earn the League Leaders Shield, Grand Final and Challenge Cup, as well as earning another spot on the Dream Team before returning to Australia with Manly Sea Eagles.

Kallum Watkins

Now practicing his NRL trade with the Gold Coast Titans, Watkins became a mainstay of the Leeds team during his golden era after debuting in 2008 at just 16 years old.

For nearly 12 seasons, Watkins played in three of Rhinos' Grand Final wins and was inducted into the Dream Team twice.

He was promoted to become captain of the club before leaving for Australia in the mid-2019 season, and also gained international recognition from England.