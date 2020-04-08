Home Sports VOTE: Best British and Irish Lion Trial Series deals with Sky Sports...

VOTE: Best British and Irish Lion Trial Series deals with Sky Sports News from the Rugby Union

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2
Vote for your favorite Lions Test on Sky Sports

We've gone through the archive and put together the best British and Irish lion testing attempts on Sky Sports. What is your favorite?

We've gone through the archive and put together the best British and Irish lion testing attempts on Sky Sports. What is your favorite?

Look back and vote for the best attempts in the British and Irish lion testing series between 1997 and 2017 …

The greater efforts of those in red through the years in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, as well as the attempts of Springboks and All Blacks in the last two decades fill our list of 10 attempts.

Matt Dawson's doll? Brian O & # 39; Driscoll cutting Wallabies? George North romping over Down Under? Does Sean O & # 39; Brien's amazing team try against the All Blacks?

Look above and then vote below! Enjoy!

