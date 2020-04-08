Vitality Netball Superleague trains creative training and leadership | Netball News





Creativity is at the heart of the coaches' roles now (Credit: Andrew Taylor)

Vitality Netball Superleague head coaches raise the bar on how they lead and support their players, as well as working to maintain their skills and fitness levels during these difficult times.

With just three rounds and two games occurring before the competition was suspended, it is still possible to play plenty of national netball in 2020, if possible.

Right now, no one knows when the competition could be or in what format it could take, and at the same time, Superleague franchises face different current realities depending on their circumstances.

Manchester Thunder and Surrey Storm have announced that they have received government support and have suspended their players and staff. For them, that has created a very different situation for those who have not followed that path, as Karen Greig revealed.

"It really is difficult because obviously you still want to be in touch with the players to see how they are and how they are dealing with it both mentally and physically," he told Sky Sports.

"Unless the players just want to pick up the phone and have a general conversation, we can't work on training lines."

"We have prepared them to the best of our ability and we must trust that while they are at home they will train as much as possible," added Greig.

I would like to think that the players are in the mindset that they want to stay in the best physical position so that, hopefully, when the league restarts, they will be in a position to move on.

For others, training continues as larger groups gather and the head coaches have decided to keep their usual training times so as not to disrupt players' schedules, especially those who are key workers.

"We train every Tuesday and Thursday and we have S,amp;C on Wednesdays," shared Melissa Bessell, head coach of Severn Stars.

"I've tried to keep it as normal as possible. I think the hardest part is getting everyone to use the technology at the same time!

"When you feel a little depressed, and nothing against my family whom I see every day, but when you see all the girls it is really nice. It is inspiring. My husband loves it because he says that as soon as he finishes training, I'm bouncing around the house. "

Innovation has been key for everyone because players' individual circumstances are so varied, from those with outdoor space and family members to help them, to those who live alone in apartments or apartments with limited space. This is something that Bessell has stretched and motivated.

"One thing I will say is that I like a challenge and this is a great challenge. Half of my classroom has been turned into a gym," he said.

"Thank goodness I have these new blackboard things you can tear off and stick to the wall!

"I have had to reinvent netball skills and drills to work for one person because not everyone is isolated with someone who can help them," he added.

Severn Stars' most familiar training style during the Superleague season (Credit: Andrew Taylor)

"It took us a while to figure out what everyone has (equipment and space). One of my shooters didn't have a post that she went to this time, so it took her 10 days to deliver a post.

"We've had to find boxes and containers and, if you don't have them, plastic bags. They all have a broom for example, so we've turned their feathers into a training tool."

"The most important thing for me is the safety of the players. I told them not to go out and do nothing … I have been trying to give them programs that keep them inside."

"When they've been able to go out and run, they can. But if they can't, they just do everything in there. For me as their coach, keeping them safe and well is paramount."

We are making sure that they are doing the right thing by staying home and we are trying to make sure that they still feel really supported by the club. It's a real passion of mine to support my players and I care about my players, and it's even more important to be able to do it right now. Samantha Bird – London Pulse head coach

Samantha Bird, head coach at London Pulse, is watching her players daily with evening welfare calls along with an established training session each day. Pulse players who returned to New Zealand to be with their families are doing the same sessions and sharing their videos via WhatsApp.

For Bird and Bessell, handling players' concerns about the physical state of games is something they both have to handle.

"The players are concerned," Bird said. "So what we have told you is that we have some short, medium and long-term goals given that we don't know exactly what will happen (with the resumption of the league).

"From my point of view as a coach, I am trying to keep my girls on track and just to be positive and think of some light at the end of the tunnel to target," Bessell shared.

& # 39; Love for heroes & # 39; – Haythornthwaite open letter The captain of Vitality Roses of England writes an open letter saluting the heroes of this country and thanking everyone for playing their part.

Regarding the resumption of the season and the format it could take, the Vitality Netball Superleague board and all franchises will meet in mid-April. The current period of suspension of the competition extends until April 30, however, with the global situation, it would be fair to assume that netball cannot be played during May either.

Both Bessell and Bird are working towards the premise that their players should start running when it comes to that.

"I think the competition will be different when I do, I hope to get back on track," said the Stars' head coach.

"I told the girls that we have to be ready. When they say, 'This is it …', I don't think they will give us a couple of weeks to settle in. It's just going to be:" It's good,quot;.

The Superleague season is currently suspended until at least April 30.

"If there is any chance of resurrecting any kind of league or competition, I think we have to be prepared to start running because revenue is important, fan bases are important," Bird said.

"I just don't think we have the luxury of saying, here is a three-week training period before starting again. We would need to take many other things into account, so the S,amp;C programs that players are following now will be really important.

As I told the girls, this season will be very, very different. It will not be like any season we have seen before. We just have to wait for us to come back; stay in shape, stay positive and think that there will be light at the end of the tunnel and that we will return to the court and play.

"You always want the league to be able to run as planned, but if that will be possible, we will have to wait and see," Bird said. "It is a really challenging time right now and the priority is everyone's safety and health.

"I think most people would say that they would like the season to unfold as a 'pure season', but it depends on how long the measures of social distancing and isolation continue.

"Also, if that has a decisive effect on international competition, the start of next season and where the clubs are financially. There are still many unknown elements."

With discussions and decisions regarding the resumption of the season yet to take place, for now the Superleague franchises, their coaches and players, will continue to do what they can to maintain their fitness and stay together as teams.

For Thunder and Storm, training together is not something they will do, but rather support each other as people will be the most important thing.

Right now, being part of a team environment is something that can provide great comfort and having the support of a wider netball community will hopefully help everyone navigate these challenging and disturbing times.