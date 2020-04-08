Virus Outbreak Offers Tech Lovers Hard Reality Check

%MINIFYHTMLd86dc01a7af3bdaa853d4107df811fe776%

Just as the coronavirus outbreak has become confined to society, it has also squeezed high-flying tech companies that depend on people's freedom to move and assemble.

Since the beginning of March, for example, Uber's shares have lost a quarter of their value. Rival Lyft is down 28 percent. During the same period, the S,amp;P 500 has dropped just 10 percent, even with abrupt changes on the road. The picture is even less clear for other private "unicorn,quot; companies that were once worth more than $ 1 billion, such as Airbnb and WeWork.

"What market pressure will mean for all companies is the survival of the fittest," said Allen Adamson, co-founder of marketing firm Metaforce and a business professor at New York University. "If you go to this shabby storm, it won't be pretty."

Just a few weeks ago, Airbnb was poised to capitalize on a rising stock market with its highly anticipated public offering. But with the market now reeling and few people looking anywhere other than their home, Airbnb is reported to be racking up millions of dollars in losses while fending off a backlash from hosts trusting their service to survive.

The hosts were furious when the company told guests that they could cancel their stays without penalty. Last week Airbnb agreed to pay the hosts $ 250 million to make up for some of the money lost due to cancellations.

AirDNA, a data firm that helps homeowners set rental rates, says the impact on US Airbnb hosts. USA It has been mixed. In New York City, reserves fell 66% in March, but in the outer suburbs they increased as people fled the city. The reserves in Westhampton Beach, New York, were multiplied by six. Similarly, city of Chicago reserves fell 11% last month, but in St. Joseph, Michigan, a lakeside community within walking distance, increased by a factor of four.

The company received a sort of lifeguard on Monday when two private equity firms, Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners, invested $ 1 billion in debt and equity in the company. The firms say they expect Airbnb to emerge from the crisis in a stronger position.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, however, that the company will pay interest of more than 10% on those loans and that it has made a "verbal commitment,quot; to reduce fixed costs and incorporate additional administration, terms that often mean layoffs. and other cost cuts. Airbnb did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Journal report.

Meanwhile, Uber is trying to reassure nervous investors that its aggressive expansion plans for transportation continue on track. Like rival Lyft, she has seen travel demand hit a wall as states increase orders to stay home. Both companies are trying to save cash to cope with the consequences of the pandemic, in part by emphasizing deliveries of food and other goods.

Even in its worst-case scenario, an 80% decrease in passenger numbers through 2020, the company said it would end the year with $ 4 billion in cash. That would still mean spending nearly $ 7 billion this year, which could create problems for Uber's biggest ambitions, such as driverless cars and air taxis.

Analysts, however, remain largely optimistic. "We believe that both Uber and Lyft will come out on the other side still in a good position to capture growth and opportunity," Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said.

However, some lesser-known companies have benefited from the pandemic. Video conferencing provider Zoom has seen its stock soar to new highs in recent weeks; The shares have almost quadrupled compared to their IPO price just 11 months ago.

Not too long ago, the food kit maker Blue Apron was threatened to exit the New York Stock Exchange after its shares fell below the $ 1 exchange low. However, since early March, the shares of The company has more than tripled after it reported a sharp increase in consumer demand driven by requests to stay home.

CB Insights lists over 450 startups worldwide valued at $ 1 billion or more. While it can be difficult to paint these unicorns with a wide brush due to their variety of business models and leadership styles, co-founder and CEO Anand Sanwal said what COVID-19 is doing to the economy will be "difficult for any company. weather, start or not. "

Sanwal said he is already seeing a decrease in initial seed investments that help launch new tech companies. But he said investors who have invested large sums in unicorn startups will likely try to do what they can to help them stay healthy, at least preparing them for sale rather than waiting while they collapse.

"Investors will make some tough decisions about whether it's a temporary recession, or a company that doesn't have a chance," he said.

AP technology writer Matt O’Brien contributed to this story.