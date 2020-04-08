Video: Amitabh Bachchan records his father's poem with his inimitable voice



Amitabh Bachchan is surely one of Bollywood's biggest stars. He is arguably a legendary actor who has his social media game on point. Big B's social media posts are a fusion of funny memes, needed information, old photos, upcoming project updates, and special posts dedicated to the ones that matter in your life. Today, the actor turned to Instagram to share a video of himself narrating the famous Kab mana hai poem from his late Harivanshrai Bachchan. He captioned the publication as: "In these times of isolation, I remember my father and his poem, which expresses hope and strength. The song is exactly how Babu ji recited and sang at Kavi Sammelans, which I attended with him …"

Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan soon commented on the post saying, "Beautiful dad. I can almost hear him singing this ♥ ï¸"

Check out the amazing video here.