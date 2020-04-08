Venerable Somali musician Ahmed Ismail Hussein dies at 91

This obituary is part of a series on people who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. Read about others here.

Ahmed Ismail Hussein, whose sweet and melancholic melodies captivated generations of Somalis and made him one of the most important musicians in Somalia, died on Tuesday in London. He was 91 years old.

He had been infected with the new coronavirus, according to Hanna Ali, Artistic Director of London-based Kayd Somali Arts and Culture, with which Mr. Hussein had been affiliated in recent years.

Mr. Hussein was famous for playing the oud, the pear-shaped lutelike instrument that is central to Arab and Middle Eastern music.