Venerable Somali musician Ahmed Ismail Hussein dies at 91

This obituary is part of a series on people who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. Read about others here.
Ahmed Ismail Hussein, whose sweet and melancholic melodies captivated generations of Somalis and made him one of the most important musicians in Somalia, died on Tuesday in London. He was 91 years old.
He had been infected with the new coronavirus, according to Hanna Ali, Artistic Director of London-based Kayd Somali Arts and Culture, with which Mr. Hussein had been affiliated in recent years.
Mr. Hussein was famous for playing the oud, the pear-shaped lutelike instrument that is central to Arab and Middle Eastern music.
"The oud is my greatest pleasure,quot; he told a BBC interviewer in 2003. "If there is an oud near me, I have to touch it."
He moved between Somalia, Djibouti and Great Britain in the course of his recording and acting career. His music influenced the definition and popularization of the traditional Somali style known as qaraami, which involves a singer or poet supported by the oud or the drum.
Hussein was born on April 15, 1928 in the coastal city of Berbera, in north-western Somalia. He spent his childhood and adolescence in the Yemeni city of Aden, where his father worked as a police sergeant.
Hussein said he fell in love with the oud at age 14 when he saw a man playing one there. Later he was apprenticed to the prominent Somali musician and poet Abdullahi Qarshe.
His nickname, Hudeydi, came from his grandfather, who sailed by boat to the port of Hodeidah on the Red Sea in Yemen.
Information on survivors was not immediately available.
Hussein, interested in preserving and passing on the musical tradition, has started offering oud lessons in his London apartment in recent years, Ali said.
His music and legacy were crucial to Somalis wherever they lived in the world, said British-Somali novelist Nadifa Mohamed, who started studying the oud with Mr. Hussein in 2012. "His place in our cultural pantheon is fixed."
%MINIFYHTML23b7a50bfe62798340565076814ad4307%