Varun Dhawan will provide meals to those in need during the closure

The country's condition with respect to the increase in the number of COVID 19 cases is staggering. More than 1000 cases have been reported in the country in the last days and the increase is exponential. Due to the deteriorating condition, several celebrities have contributed financially by donating to state and central government relief funds.

Varun Dhawan, who has already promised Rs. 55,000 rupees for PM CARES funds are now presented to help a little more. Varun announced on Twitter that he would provide meals to people so that no one starves during the shutdown. He wrote: “Every day that I spend locked up at home, my heart goes out to all those who are homeless in this time of crisis. And this week I am committed to providing meals to the poor who have no home or job. "He added:" I also have deep admiration for all those who risk their lives working on the front line. I am committed to providing meals to doctors and medical personnel in hospitals. "

Varun Dhawan is actively involved in helping people and this requires great appreciation.