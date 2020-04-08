Vail Resorts to Lay Off 2,000 Workers Across Colorado Amid Coronavirus Closure

%MINIFYHTML51d01587cbc0cdd512c5c05250bfbad376%

Vail Resorts reported to the state this week that it has laid off nearly 2,000 workers as of Monday at its various ski resorts, shelters and hotels, equipment rental stores and transportation services.

The notices, 13 in total, were emailed to the Colorado Department of Labor under the Worker Recycling and Adjustment Notification Act, and follow previous company announcements that it would allow workers to respond to the general closings related to the outbreak of the new coronavirus. .

"We hope to finish the leave as soon as possible," wrote Jenn McHose, senior employee relations analyst at Vail Resorts. "We expect the permit to end in six months, but we don't have a specific date."

If the workers are returned in six months, the time would align with the start of the new ski season. But permits leave the destination of the summer tourist season, which has grown in importance as a source of visits, in the air.

Beaver Creek Resort had the highest number of temporary job cuts in 297, followed by Vail Mountain in 204, Keystone Resort in 147, and Breckenridge Ski Resort in 105.

Ski resorts across the state were initially excluded from orders banning large gatherings. Vail Resorts and Altera Mountain Co. announced on March 13 that they would voluntarily close their Colorado resorts, and the governor ordered the closure of all Colorado ski resorts a few days later.

Although the hotels were allowed to remain open under the refuge order at the governor's place, many have closed due to a lack of guests. Resort counties, which have been hit hardest by the pandemic, have urged visitors to stay away so they can preserve their health care resources.

Vail Marriott Mountain Resort, which underwent a $ 25 million update in 2018, laid off 250 workers. The Lodge at Vail dropped 89 people, Arrabelle in Vail Square dropped 82, Vail Beaver Creek Properties dropped 79.

Keystone Lodging laid off 200 workers and the Keystone Conference Center in Dillon sidelined 75 workers.

Colorado Ski & Golf, which also owns Vail Resorts, laid off 133 workers at its stores in Arvada, Aurora, Littleton, Lone Tree and Colorado Springs. Bicycle Village said it had fired 65 retail workers at stores in Aurora, Boulder and Littleton.

Colorado Mountain Express, a transportation service owned by Vail Resorts, said it has fired 198 workers at locations in Edwards, Silverthorne, Glenwood Springs and Denver. Drivers, dispatchers, administrative and operations personnel were affected.

Broomfield-based Vail Resorts informed investors in March that closing its North American operations would cost between $ 180 and $ 200 million in loss of profitability for its third quarter, which ends in April.

