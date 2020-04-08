USS Carl Vinson leaves dry dock after over a year of overhaul work – Defense Blog

The Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) was returned to the water on April 6, nearly a year after entering the dry dock at the Puget Sound shipyard.

The US Navy USA He said the USS Carl Vinson left the dry dock after spending 14 months undergoing a planned incremental availability period of docking at the Puget Sound shipyard and intermediate maintenance facility.

While each availability poses challenges for the PSNS and MFI team, depending on scheduled maintenance and platform growth work, the COVID-19 pandemic presents a unique challenge for all involved in bringing Carl Vinson back to the fleet. operational.

"As we all watch the news and see the ways that COVID-19 is challenging our nation and our Navy, we remain committed to delivering ships to meet the needs of fighters," said Capt. Dianna Wolfson, commander, PSNS and IMF. "The current pandemic has certainly challenged us, but we teamed up as a team, along with the force of the ship and all of our other partners to get this aircraft carrier back on the water."

According to Mike Irby, the project superintendent, the reduction of the workforce due to COVID-19 precautions did not diminish the efforts of his team.

"Despite the challenges, the shipyard and the project team remained focused and successfully prioritized decoupling the ship," said Irby.

The Carl Vinson project team went ahead at DPIA by ensuring that some work was done in San Diego before the ship arrived in Bremerton in January 2019. The team conducted multiple visits and assessments of the ship to fully cover the work required before the ship to arrive, and took advantage of the lessons learned and improvements that were implemented during the DPIA of the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) at the PSNS and the IMF from March 2018 to June 2019.

Some of the work done includes:

Updates to the electrical system.

Maintenance of rudders, axles and tanks.

Improvements to the living spaces of the crew.

Work to preserve the hull of the ship.

Updates to Carl Vinson's combat systems.

According to Irby, the axles, rudders and bearings had significant material deficiencies that delayed decoupling, while both rudders, holes and rudder struts also required extensive repairs. Due to the large amount of growth work, availability is expected to end three weeks late.

Irby said he is proud of how everyone has come together against COVID-19, and of the growth work done to limit the impact on availability.

"The project team is still a team," said Irby. "Despite being late to remove the boat from the dock, we are all focused on achieving efficiencies that will ultimately drive the availability end date to the left."

Wolfson said there is no challenge that can overcome the professionalism and dedication of the PSNS and IMF workforce.

"We can never forget that the ships we maintain and modernize here for the US Navy go to the whole world, unaware of the challenges ahead," Wolfson said. “I am inspired by the way the PSNS and IMF workforce adopted our command guide principles, ensuring quality at source and creating value for our client. This ensures that the USS Carl Vinson will perform as needed and keep our sailors and navy as safe as possible. ”